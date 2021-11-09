China’s “build back better” program

In a virtual discussion on “common prosperity” and the state of relations between the United States and China, a distinguished panel of experts sought to analyze recent Chinese policy measures and their external ramifications. The discussion focused on President Xi Jinping’s policies aimed at reshaping China’s socio-economic system, including common prosperity, which aims to reduce income gaps in China.

OMFIF brought together George Magnus, Associate at the Chinese Center at Oxford University and author of Red Flags: Why Xis China is in Jeopardy, Helen Qiao, Managing Director and Chief Economist for Greater China and Head of Research Economics in Asia at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Dave Rank, former deputy head of mission and charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Beijing. They were joined by Stephen Schwartz, head of sovereign ratings for Asia-Pacific at Fitch, and Bob Dohner, former deputy assistant secretary for Asia at the US Treasury.

The panel observed that although the concept of common prosperity has been the subject of much discussion, it should not be equated with repression of the private sector, deleveraging in the real estate sector and dual circulation. Rather, they were interrelated developments aimed at creating a paradigm shift in China’s governance and socio-economic model.

Common prosperity aims to fight inequalities. Dual circulation seeks to increase China’s autonomy, thereby strengthening national security. It is bolstered by Chinese advances in artificial intelligence, technology and digitization. Real estate deleveraging tries to put housing at the service of the living conditions of populations, and not of speculation.

The panel agreed that China needs to tackle the excesses of the past and that an overhaul of China’s hugely successful growth model over the past two decades is now in order. The question is: to what end and how?

China is leaving behind a successful and more liberal economic model that has boosted the private sector but created great inequalities and relied too much on high investment rates and credit growth to meet robust growth targets.

It is evolving towards a new concept of development making weaker growth more subordinate to social objectives. This growth model is much more state and party driven, critically integrating and strengthening the current Xi administration, which is autocratic and centralized from top to bottom. Its short-term climax will come next November when Xi is re-elected for a third term at the 20th Party Congress.

But will the new paradigm succeed and boost total factor productivity?

Common prosperity, if well implemented, could in principle promote more sustainable growth and reduce past boom / bust cycles. But the panelists made it clear that this is a big if. There was some skepticism that the shift to the new paradigm would succeed and boost total factor productivity.

One participant remarked that common prosperity was an indefinite slogan. It is difficult to know what tackling inequality means without seeing concrete policy reforms, for example, hukou (the household registration system used to control internal migration), education, social security and taxation. progressive.

Panelists were also skeptical of a top-down growth pattern. Further state-driven growth from the center was probably not as innovative and dynamic as greater reliance on the private sector. It would be insensitive to market price signals. Additionally, in the past, local officials have simply focused on achieving a high growth target. From now on, they will have to juggle multiple objectives beyond growth such as decarbonisation and social indicators.

By pursuing deleveraging to strengthen financial stability this year, the authorities have not returned to their strategy of credit growth and large-scale macroeconomic support to compensate for economic weakness. One of the panelists was of the view that officials could deleverage now because they knew the 2021 growth rate would be high because, despite sharp slowdowns in quarterly rates, it was emerging from a weak 2020 pandemic lockdown base. Another panelist predicted that while the administration would not revert to its pedal-to-metal behavior, it would give in and loosen monetary policy considerably.

How to see the paradigm shift abroad? The panel strongly believed that common prosperity and other new development concepts should be seen as a progressive Chinese national agenda, or the Chinese version of US President Joe Bidens rebuilding a better agenda.

China’s agenda is also to make the country a world leader on the basis of its own standards. The competition between the United States and China is reminiscent of that of more than 50 years ago between the United States and the Soviet Union, the so-called kitchen debates, in which Richard Nixon and Nikita Khrushchev debated to find out if communism or democracy was a better system. Foreign investors will also face a more difficult operating environment in China.

These developments do not in themselves warrant a direct response from the United States. Rather, the United States should implement its own agenda and prove the value of its system. Greater economic and trade openness to Southeast Asia could be helpful for the United States, but panelists were less optimistic about its availability given the current U.S. political climate.

China is embarking on its own reconstruction program. Where he is heading and how successful he is are open questions.

Mark Sobel is the US President of OMFIF.