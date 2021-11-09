



The Deputy Prime Minister has defended Boris Johnson, after the Prime Minister was pictured not wearing a mask during a visit to a hospital. “He took every advice and advice he got at all times, I think it’s the right thing for all of us to do,” Dominic Raab told Kay Burley. COVID updates live from UK and around the world Picture:

The PM was pictured wearing a mask at other times during his visit

Mr. Johnson was criticized after photos were posted of him not wearing a face covering at Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland, although the footage showed he was wearing a mask at times during his visit. When asked if the Prime Minister forgot to put one on, Mr Raab replied: “Like many of us, we follow the advice and guidance we have in different contexts and that is the right thing for us as politicians to do and it is the right thing for the public to do. “ The Prime Minister was in the hospital as part of the government’s continuing efforts to persuade those eligible for a COVID-19[female[feminine reminder to accept the offer of a third dose of vaccine. Matthew Taylor of the NHS Confederation told Sky News he was “unfortunate” the Prime Minister was seen without a mask. Labor fictitious health secretary Jonathan Ashworth accused Mr Johnson of “irresponsibly marching” around the hospital, adding: “NHS patients and staff deserve better than this.” Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the hospital, said on social media in response to a complaint about the PM not wearing a mask: “Please be assured that infection prevention and control remains a top priority for our trust. . “Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in every clinical area he visited.” So not only is Boris Johnson too cowardly to run for Parliament to defend the corrupt government’s shady shenanigans of recent days. He now walks irresponsibly around a maskless hospital. NHS patients and staff deserve better than this. pic.twitter.com/wrrtcmrlZm – Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) November 8, 2021 Guidelines on the trust’s website recommend that visitors wash their hands when entering the hospital and “wear a face covering when entering the hospital until you leave.” Asked by reporters if the prime minister broke the rules, his spokesperson said: “When visiting the hospital, we always make sure to follow the rules set out. “He will have respected the rules in place. “ This is not the first time Mr Johnson has faced questions about his mask-wearing habits. The PM was criticized last week for do not wear a face cover as he sat next to 95-year-old broadcaster Sir David Attenborough at COP26.

