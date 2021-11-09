Donald Trump wanted the GOP to “lose forever” without him





Donald Trump warned Republican leaders in the final hours of his presidency that he would start a new political party and that without him the GOP would “lose forever,” according to a new book.

Trump only withdrew the plans after party leaders threatened to stop paying legal bills he incurred in post-election challenges, and vowed to make an email list “worthless” of 40 million Trump supporters, according to the book.

Its author, ABC News Washington chief correspondent Jonathan Karl – citing two anonymous sources “with first-hand knowledge of these events” – detailed the heated exchange in his upcoming book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show .

“I’m done. I’m starting my own party.” Trump reportedly told Republican National Committee (RNC) chairperson Ronna McDaniel when she called him to say goodbye on his last flight aboard Air Force One on January 20.

“You can’t do that,” McDaniel told the outgoing president. “If you do, we will lose forever.”

“Exactly. You lose forever without me,” Trump replied. “I do not care.”

Trump’s motivation, according to the book, was to come back against the 10th House Republican who voted to impeach him for the second time, and in retaliation for a perceived lack of support in his calls to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. .

“This is what Republicans deserve not to stand up for me,” Trump told McDaniel during the call to which Donald Trump Jr. was also online, according to the book.

McDaniel would then have tried to convince Trump to create his own party would destroy him as well.

“It’s not what the people who depended on you deserve, the people who believed in you,” McDaniel said. “You will ruin your heritage. You will be done.”

Around the same time, unverified rumors that Trump was planning a separatist party were mounting, with Trump promising a comeback by leaving the White House.

Trump’s threat led to four days of tense debate within the GOP, according to Karl.

Former US President Donald Trump seen prior to the fourth World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump has denied claims by chief ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl that he threatened to quit the GOP and create a new party. Michael Zarrili / Getty Images

According to an excerpt from the book: “McDaniel and his leadership team have made it clear that if Trump leaves, the party will immediately stop paying the legal bills incurred in the post-election challenges.”

Four political action committees linked to Trump would spend about $ 7.9 million on legal fees related to Trump’s 2020 recount and his impeachment fight, according to Federal Election Commission documents.

“But, more importantly,” writes Karl, “the RNC threatened to render Trump’s most valuable political asset worthless,” referring to his campaign’s list of email addresses of forty million Trump supporters .

“This is a list that Trump had used to generate money by renting it out to candidates at a high cost,” Karl wrote. “The list generated so much money that party officials estimated it to be worth around $ 100 million.”

Responding to claims made in the book, Trump said, “ABC Non News and third-tier reporter Jonathan Karl have been writing fake news about me since I started my political career.

“Just look at what has now been revealed about the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. It was an invented and totally fabricated scam and the lamestream media knew it. It never ends!”

McDaniel told ABC News the detailed claims were “false” and that she had “never threatened” Trump.

“He [Trump] and i have a great relationship. We have worked tirelessly together to elect Republicans from top to bottom in the ballot, and will continue to do so, “she said.

