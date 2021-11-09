Questioning the political legacy of Imran Khan





It is an open letter to the incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan by an ordinary citizen who has always been his benefactor, despite past differences over his policy. I have no doubt in my mind that in the entire history of Pakistan your personal achievements can be considered among the greatest ever achieved by a Pakistani. I consider you to be the greatest cricketer of the 1980s era and I can passionately argue that you are among the top 5 cricketers of all time.

You made the impossible possible with your unprecedented fundraising campaign to establish Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital at a time when many doctors felt it was extremely difficult. You fed your detractors a lot of humble pies by becoming Prime Minister after 22 years of intense criticism that you can’t do it. On a personal level, your life is an absolute inspiration to millions of Pakistanis.

Imran Khan as Prime Minister

However, as you have spent 3 years in your tenure as Prime Minister, I think the time has come for you to ask yourself as a politician what kind of legacy are you leaving to your nation? Ask yourself if you are satisfied with your tenure as Prime Minister?

Personally, I have great respect for some of your accomplishments as Prime Minister. The way your team handled a once-in-a-century pandemic deserves real appreciation. The initiatives that you have personally taken to support the poor through the Ehsaas program are the jewel of your tenure as Prime Minister. In addition, I think you are our very first leader to seriously push for environmental initiatives like Billion Tree Tsunami which has received international recognition.

Despite your accomplishments, I think you will be deeply frustrated with your tenure as Prime Minister to date and you must have a deep desire to do much more. This is because you’ve always been someone who sets very high standards for you. After all, you are a world champion (circa 1992). A person like you cannot be satisfied with mediocrity. Someone like you was never built to take the easy road of life. You have always been proud to push yourself to achieve impossible goals.

How will Pakistan’s problems be resolved?

Pakistan is an extremely complex country with a lot of major problems which cannot be solved even in 5 years, forget 90 days. As Prime Minister I think you have now reached a point where you have 2 options and they are as follows: –

Keep pushing for ways to please the prominent (influential) politicians in your party to somehow remain loyal to you for the 2023 election. You will have to continually compromise. in economic policies that specifically benefit the elites in our society, but a word of warning: most elites in a society are never loyal to a certain leader. They are only working to manipulate the system to protect their interests and will not think twice before changing loyalty. Prioritize the middle class youth of Pakistan who believed in you when you were a petty politician. Focus on policies that prove to be beneficial for educated Pakistani youth and try to maximize the potential of our youth explosion. It is their support that has made you a traditional Pakistani politician. The big political names started to join your party because they saw the political wind blowing in your favor and they felt it could be beneficial for their careers.

Whichever route you take, does not guarantee that Pakistan’s deeply complex issues will be resolved. However, if you do decide to go Track 2 for the remainder of your tenure as Prime Minister, I can guarantee you one thing. You will be remembered as a sincere leader in Pakistani politics. The pages of history will remember you as one of the best leaders Pakistan has produced.

Hopes for the 2023 elections

As the 2023 election draws near, you shouldn’t forget that there are millions of middle and lower middle class voters who desperately want a leader like you to actually stand up for your cause. Even if the results are not satisfactory, if you show a real intention to fight for their cause, it will trigger a wave of young voters across Pakistan in 2023. These voters will not depend on political party workers to mobilize. They will meet themselves at the polling stations to vote for you.

Even if you lose in 2023, you can hold your head up in the belief that at least I made a sincere attempt for my country. Otherwise, even if you win the 2023 election by supporting the status quo politicians and fail to solve the problems of middle and lower middle class Pakistanis, then history will not be kind to you and them. people will remember you in the same breath as the rest of the political leaders of the status quo.

I wish you the best. After all, you were someone who gave hope to a whole generation for change. Our youth are our greatest asset, but they can become our greatest burden if they lose hope in Pakistan.

The writer is a computer consultant by profession, but he also retains a deep interest in politics, cricket and football. He tweets to @ naveednadeem91. The opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

