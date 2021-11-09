How Americans were fed a false story about Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016





Does anyone still believe the story that Donald Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin to win the 2016 presidential election? If so, Special Advocate John Durham’s indictment against Igor Danchenko should reassure them.

The 39-page document is rich in detail about the origins, use, and abuse of Russian collusion history as a means to undermine the 2016 Trump campaign.

Danchenko is identified as the person who gathered information that ultimately formed the core of the allegations in the infamous Christopher Steele case. Danchenko was charged with lying to the FBI in 2017 about who he worked and where his information came from.

Source linked to Hillary Clinton

The indictment exposes Hillary Clinton’s former aide Charles Dolan, identified only as PR Executive-1, as an important source for Danchenko. Dolan allegedly provided Danchenko with information he claimed to have obtained when he had a drink with a GOP friend, but later admitted that he made up the story. The indictment also shows that PR Executive-1 was an important source for Washington Post and The Times of London reporting when the Steele case scandal erupted in January 2017.

Danchenko’s indictment is particularly revealing in detailing how the fake story was inserted into the political ecosystem, starting with Dolan and possibly others. Danchenko allegedly passed the lies on to Steele, a former British intelligence agent hired by Fusion GPS to conduct the search.

Special Advocate Robert Mueller’s investigation was said to have been Donald Trump’s big account, full exposure of accomplices and how they undermined American democracy. The 2019 Muellers report was long on how Moscow attempted to intervene in the 2016 election. But on the issue of collusion with the Trump campaign, Mueller came up empty.

Fusion GPS was held up by Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias, who law professor Johnathan Turley called “the ultimate potential target of the Durham investigation.” a spy campaign on Trump. And the US media spread the rumors, which undermined Trump’s presidency.

While Danchenko’s indictment offers many new details about what has been sold as a “well-developed cooperative plot” between the Trump campaign and Russia, much evidence of the fallacy of this notion has since become available. years.

As early as October 2017, The Post reported that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund research that resulted in a now famous dossier (Steele) containing allegations about President Trump’s ties to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin. .

As later revealed, the case became the basis for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act arrest warrants against Trump’s aide Carter Page and unprecedented FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign ahead of the election. .

The accusations were a dirty political trick

By 2017, it was clear that Russian collusion was just a political dirty trick. But the narrative was firmly entrenched in the liberal spirit, and the cogs of Washington’s investigative apparatus were turning, so the false story endured.

Its legitimacy was bolstered in 2018 by the Pulitzer Prizes awarded to the New York Times and the Washington Post for in-depth and relentless coverage of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its links to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration.

Special Advocate Robert Mueller’s investigation was said to have been Trump’s big account, the full exposure of accomplices and how they undermined American democracy. The 2019 Muellers report was long on how Moscow attempted to intervene in the 2016 election. But on the issue of collusion with the Trump campaign, Mueller came up empty, and for good reason. Complicity never existed.

Now the Durham inquiry is laying bare the extent of the plot to derail the Trump campaign and thwart his presidency. The investigation has so far led to the arrest of three people accused of spreading the false Russian conspiracy theory.

This is good news and I hope more indictments will follow. It is important to understand how agents linked to the Hillary Clinton campaign conspired to exploit the political system in order to undermine American democracy and weaken a legitimately elected president.

James S. Robbins, member of the USA TODAY Contributors Council and author of “This Time We Win: Revisiting the Tet Offensive,” has taught at National Defense University and Marine Corps University and served as a Special Assistant in the Office of the Secretary of Defense in the administration of George W. Bush. Follow him on Twitter: @James_Robbins

