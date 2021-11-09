Historic Chinese Communist Party resolution could see President Xi Jinping rule for life

China is on the brink of a historic move that could see Xi Jinping reign for life, but it comes against a backdrop of growing unrest for the emerging superpower.

China is on the verge of adopting a “historic resolution” that could secure President Xi Jinping’s lifelong stranglehold.

A four-day top-secret rally of hundreds of top Chinese Communist Party officials is now underway, with the Central Committee’s sixth plenary session held in Beijing set to decide on a so-called “historic resolution” on the country’s situation. achievements.

The “draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the [party’s] 100 Years of Effort ”- the first official announcement on Chinese history in four long decades – was made by Xi himself, and insiders expect the resolution to pass.

If that happens as planned on Thursday, it will set the tone for a rare congress to be held next year, in which Xi is expected to land an unprecedented third term.

This means that his grip on power will be extended indefinitely, with experts predicting it will pave the way for him to rule for life.

The historic resolution is also causing a stir because it is so rare, with only two men in the history of the party who have ever written one before – Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping – with the decision allowing the two to “dominate the politics of the party. gone until their last breath ”, as Bloomberg reports.

“Getting the party to support its take on Chinese history – and its future – would be the biggest sign yet that Xi has the power base to potentially rule for life after nearly a decade.” eliminating enemies and promoting national pride, ”author Jenni Marsh writes.

“Historic seal”

But why is Mr. Xi’s brazen latest act making headlines around the world?

China’s size, both in terms of population and influence, means Mr. Xi’s leadership will always have a massive impact on the rest of the world.

It is already pursuing sweeping national changes, such as the “Common Prosperity” campaign to redistribute wealth and which has seen billionaires and celebrities fall under the party machine and $ 1 trillion reduced in value. Chinese stocks earlier this year.

Part of that strategy is the ‘three red lines’ policy, which was a major factor in the downfall of the indebted real estate juggernaut Evergrande, and which has also seen a series of other Chinese real estate companies struggle to stay on. flow.

If the landmark resolution passes, it will pave the way for Mr. Xi to make even more aggressive changes and “push back the United States on trade, coronavirus probes and, of course, Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a province. separatist, ”Marsh explains.

In other words, it would not only give Mr. Xi even more power, but also an additional boost of confidence to move forward with potentially sweeping plans.

Xie Maosong, senior researcher at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University in Beijing, told the South China Morning Post the landmark resolution “is going to be a document that looks back over the past century and establishes Mr. Xi as the leader standing in the historic juncture where China is becoming a world power on the socialist path, a path it has chosen to avoid the problems arising from the Western capitalist mode of development ”.

China in turmoil

But it comes at a time of growing unrest for the emerging superpower.

As previously mentioned, the Evergrande fiasco has been a thorn in the side of authorities, sparking global speculation that it could even be China’s ‘Lehman moment’ and lead to widespread contagion.

It also coincides with a nationwide energy crisis and amid rising tensions with Taiwan, India and other neighboring countries, as well as a growing coronavirus epidemic as Beijing prepares to host the Olympic Games. winter of 2022.

As a research associate at the China Center at the University of Oxford George Magnus tells Bloomberg, Mr. Xi’s rise to power carries a huge risk.

“The great irony is that in the 2020s and beyond, when China has to adopt a new development model, there would normally be a strong case for more decentralization and experimentation,” he said. declared on publication.

“But Xi’s model calls for precisely an inflexible and imperfect opposing structure. Sooner or later he might regret this model of governance.