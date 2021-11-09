Trump lashes out at former ally Chris Christie for saying GOP should ‘move forward’ from 2020





Donald Trump is targeting his former ally, Chris Christie, because of the former New Jersey governor’s statement that the Republican Party must “move on” after claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Christie, who backed Trump last year, urged the GOP to present a “plan for tomorrow, not a grievance against yesterday” at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas this weekend.

But as Christie urged the party to drop Trump’s theory that the election had been stolen from him in the past, the former president came out for the Republican in a statement to him.

Chris Christie, who just gave a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was absolutely slaughtered by his claims that Republicans need to step out of the past which is the 2020 election fraud. “Trump said.

He continued, “Everyone remembers Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating – a record, and they didn’t want to hear that from him!”

Around the same time last year, Christie had been a close ally of Trump and even helped him prepare for a presidential debate in October. But as the former president bragged about baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, Christie distanced himself from Trump and encouraged him to accept defeat and recognize Biden’s victory.

And over the weekend, Christie delivered a similar message to other GOP members.

He told them that to win more elections like Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race, the party must move forward from the previous administration.

Donald Trump is lashing out at his former ally Chris Christie for his statement that the Republican Party must “move on” than allegations that the 2020 election was stolen. Above, Christie announces her support for Trump as the presidential candidate at a campaign rally on February 26, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections – it doesn’t matter where you stand on this issue, wherever you stand, it’s over,” Christie said. “Every minute we spend talking about 2020 – while we waste time doing it, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are ruining this country. eyes. and start looking through the windshield again. “

Christie also pointed out that without Trump in the spotlight, Republican candidates are able to more easily connect with voters.

“People want us to be direct with them. They want someone to fight for them. But they want them to fight in a way that doesn’t hurt their ears,” Christie said. “We have to talk about their dreams, their hopes, their aspirations for the future. If we don’t, we won’t once again regain the voices that we started to gain in Virginia and New Jersey. last Tuesday night. “

In a subsequent interview with CNN, the former governor also said that with next year’s midterm elections, Trump must decide what kind of leader he wants to be. Christie said the former president could be a “very positive force for Republican candidates” if he is prepared to speak the truth, especially about the election, and look to the future.

But Christie’s comments were met with uncertainty by GOP members over the weekend. The reaction has been mixed as Trump remains a party favorite to run for re-election in 2024.

Christie himself ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, but told CNN he would wait until the 2022 midterm election to determine if he would campaign for 2024.

The Republican took office as governor of New Jersey in 2010 and has grown in popularity as a “tell-it-like-it-is” politician. He was re-elected in 2013, but a number of controversies like the Bridgegate scandal and a trip to a closed public beach during a government shutdown resulted in Christie leaving his second term with the lowest approval ratings of all of its predecessors.

Newsweek has contacted the Republican Jewish Coalition for comment.

