China Delivers Largest Naval Warship With “World-Class Stealth Capabilities” to India’s Enemy

China has delivered its largest and most advanced warship – PNS Tughril or 054A / P – to the Pakistani Navy, which appears to be a major boost to the latter’s naval prowess.

It is the first of four frigates engaged by China, for which an agreement was signed between the two allies in 2017. The modern warship 054A / P, dubbed PNS Tughril by Pakistan, was developed by the Chinese state-owned company Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard. . According to Chinese analysts, the Type 054A frigate has “world-class stealth capability”.

The development comes just days after another Pakistan ally, Turkey, began construction of the fourth MILGEM Ada-class corvette in Karachi.

The agreement for MILGEM was signed between the two Islamic countries in 2018 with the precursor of a technology transfer accompanying construction and delivery. Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world with the capacity to produce its own warships.

Pakistan being the beneficiary of four warships each from China and Turkey, its defensive and offensive capacity is likely to increase exponentially in the face of the Indian Ocean region taking on increased importance in the current geopolitical environment.

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi noted earlier this year: On our western flank, the US-Iran stalemate has faltered, posing risks to ships sailing along international shipping lines. communication (SLOC). The ongoing conflicts in Yemen and Syria are also having an impact on regional maritime security.

The declaration delineates the ambitions of the Pakistani Navy in the IOR region and the cascading importance of modernizing its fleet.

Chinas 054A Guided Missile Frigate

PNS Tughril, built on the Chinese Jiangkai II or 054A, is the export version of China’s most advanced warship ever built and put into service. The first of four delivered to Pakistan, this war machine is a very advanced missile frigate, which should strengthen the combat power of the Pakistani navy and its operational readiness.

Considered the Chinese-supplied successor to the F-22P frigate, the new Tughril is equipped with electronic warfare systems, the latest surface, underground and anti-aircraft weapons, as well as combat management systems. Primarily designed for anti-aircraft warfare, the warship possesses the ability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine missions.

Senior researcher at the China Naval Research Academy Zhang Junshe said earlier World timeCompared with previous Chinese frigates, the new ship has better air defense capability, as it is equipped with an improved radar system and a larger amount of missiles with a longer range.

The Chinese 054A on which the Pakistani variant Tughril is based entered service in 2008. China attempted to sell these warships to Thailand in 2013, but lost to Korea-modified Gwanggaeto-class destroyers. South.

With the current deal with Pakistan, China’s military export is also getting a boost. Besides Tughril, China is also helping the Pakistani Navy in the construction and acquisition of 8 Hangor class submarines.

China’s increased role and presence in the Indian Ocean region with its networks through Gwadar and its military base in Djibouti and with India’s role as a net security provider encouraged by QUAD and a The broader Indo-Pacific strategy make it imperative for Beijing to arm the Pakistani navy with state-of-the-art equipment to create a zero-sum situation between the IOR’s big rivals.

Turkish assistance to the Pakistani navy

Turkey has started construction of its Ada-class corvette in Karachi as part of its MILGEM program or its National Modern Warships Development Program. Previously, Ankara had supplied the Babur-class corvettes to Pakistan as part of its MILGEM program.

The Ada class corvettes, four in total, are built by the Turkish public defense company ASFAT. Two of them are made in Istanbul while the other two are in Pakistan. Turkey and Pakistan have long enjoyed friendly relations. However, defense relations improved significantly when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took office.

MILGEM ships are 99 meters long with a displacement capacity of 2,400 tons and a speed of 29 nautical miles. These anti-submarine frigates could be masked from radar, which can significantly improve the defense capability of the Pakistani navy, The Eurasian Times reported earlier.

The Ada-class corvette is a modern littoral combat ship with high seas patrol and anti-submarine warfare capability, making it ideal for both defense and attack roles. It is very similar to the US Freedom Class Coastal Combatant in design and operation.

The launching ceremony of the 1st MILGEM class ship for PN was held at the Istanbul shipyard. The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, and the President of Turkey, Mr. Tayyip Erdoan, honored the ceremony as guests of honor. CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan was also present at the ceremony. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fyvVzHcDFs – DGPR (Marine) (@dgprPaknavy) August 15, 2021

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the installation of MILGEM warships will increase Pakistan’s naval capacity and contribute to its efforts to maintain peace and security in the Indian Ocean region. Also earlier, Turkey made direct overtures about arming the Pakistani Navy with modern equipment to create a balance of power in the IOR without mentioning any country.

As the oceans grow in importance, navies strengthen their presence, geopolitical tectonic plates continue to shift to the Asian continent and alliances grow stronger, all navies with interests in the region will continue to modernize their fleets and resources. combat readiness.

Non-traditional security threats at sea notwithstanding, the race could potentially trigger sharper fault lines. The modernization of the Pakistani Navy began a few years ago, but has recently gained momentum. Only time will tell how far it will go.