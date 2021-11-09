Politics
PM Modi to the winner of Padma Sanjeev Bikhchandani
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder of Info Edge, received the Padma Shri Award on Tuesday. After the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the internet business veteran. Bikchandani took to Twitter to share his interaction with Prime Minister Modi.
Bikhchandani wrote that the prime minister expressed his optimism about the start-up industry. PM Modi also expressed his satisfaction with the increase in employment and hiring reflected in the Naukri Jobspeak Index.
After the ceremony, PM @narendramodi met the winners and had a nuanced conversation with each – without any help or paper. He knew each person. He told me he was optimistic about start-ups. And I was happy with the rebound in employment and hiring, as evidenced by the Naukri Jobspeak index, “Bikhchandani said.
Info Edge is the parent company of several well-known internet brands including Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, Shiksha.com, and Naukrigulf.com.
After receiving the Padma Shri Award, Bikhchandani posted his reaction on Twitter. In his post, the main contractor said he was receiving the award on behalf of current and past Info Edge employees, as well as Indian start-ups.
Honored to have received the Padma Shri by the President of India. I accept this on behalf of all of my current and past Info Edge colleagues whose work is recognized with this award. I agree to this also on behalf of all startups in India. Jai Hind, “he tweeted.
President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Bikhchandani received the Padma Shri Prize in the trade and industry category.
Congratulating the Dean of Internet Business for winning the prestigious laurel, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma sent his best wishes on Twitter.
Simply incredible ! Congratulations Dear Sanjeev Sir! I rightly call you YashRaj-of-Indian-Startups. You make us all proud every step of the way, ”said the CEO of Paytm.
