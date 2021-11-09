Xi rewrote history to guide China for life- Corriere.it





of Guido Santevecchi The Party says: the right man for the new great journey THE

to obsessed China of history, since the time of the imperial dynasties. Now the Party-State has decided to rewrite its history: this ith mandate entrusted to the Plenum of the Central Communist Committee, approximately 370 executives who entered the Beijing Conclave yesterday to adopt a resolution on the great achievements and experience of Chinese Communism in its first hundred years. Put your hand in the past The document, already ready, will be voted on Thursday 11 and will contain a number of sentences and allusions that will give pekinologists months of work. But the goal is already clear: inspired by this historical revision, in November 2022, the XXth Party Congress will re-elect General Secretary Xi Jinping, for an additional five years. the third time the CCP has taken over its past to determine the future. In 1945, Mao Zedong he had certain questions in the history of our Party settled, ending in his favor the rivalries, including ideological ones, with the comrades of the Long March to Power. Nel 1981, Deng Xiaoping inspired a second resolution on the history of the Party, which highlighted issues such as the chaos of the Cultural Revolution, declaring that Mao was right in 70% of cases and wrong in 30%: thus the new leader silenced the pure and the hard Maoists and opened China to the market economy. At the bar It is now the turn of Xi Jinping, who has been secretary general since November 2012 and wants to stay at the helm for at least five more years. The document on history serves to demonstrate that the work to be done is still so heavy that it imposes a continuity of supreme command. There are no more problems and scores to settle with the past, as in the days of Mao and Deng. For example, don’t expect Xi to reopen the chapter on the Tiananmen Square incident. In addition, he has already promulgated criminal laws that send to prison those who question the official Party line or the heroism of its martyrs for historical nihilism. This third resolution in a hundred years of communist enterprises will be Xi’s act of assertiveness, the opening of the new era that he is destined to lead. Man of action and deep thoughts And on the eve of the Plenum, the agency Xinhua launched a profile of the secretary general, as well as the President of the Republic, chairman of the Central Military Commission and head of another dozen leadership groups on the Internet. It’s 600 lines under the title Xi Jinping, the man who leads the Chinese Communist Party on a new journey. The agency’s biographers point out that Xi has inherited a glorious success story but has the courage to innovate, strengthen the Party, and as a man of action and deep thoughts, he will be successful. Senior officials punished To revitalize the nation was launched an anti-corruption campaign who this year alone punished or investigated 20 senior officials, including two deputy state security ministers, writes the Xinhua, recalling that since 2013, the Disciplinary Commission, the police and the justice system have mowed down more than 400 ministers, deputy ministers and senior executives. The biography continues to exalt 11th man marching alongside the people to achieve the Chinese dream, a statesman who participated in more than 500 major events in 2019 and found the time to swim and keep fit: and therefore has the physical stamina to keep working. In his mission, the Secretary General he often visits farms, fishing villages, peasant houses, taverns, supermarkets, factories, laboratories, hospitals, schools, even inspect pigsties and toilets to see with your own eyes how people live. It won’t be a walk in the park The current of thoughts and works of the leader already indicates the next goal: a modern socialism by 2035 and finally the construction of a great socialist country, prosperous, renewed, harmonious and beautiful by 2049, the first centenary of the People’s Republic. hard work: it won’t be a walk in the park, he said Xi, who is 68 today and would be 96 in 2049 (but who knows, the Chinese rulers live a very long time). Zero Covid There is the pandemic which still threatens China, despite the strict Zero Covid policy which imposes containment as soon as an epidemic is identified and which has closed the country for almost two years; there is the new economic model which promises common prosperity to all Chinese and a new order in a capitalism which has experienced chaotic growth, but which in the meantime has caused a slowdown in the race for GDP and burnt hundreds of billions in stock exchange ; there is the new Cold War confrontation with the United States; the oath to recapture Taiwan. The continued arrests of executives, the motivation behind the fight against corruption, also suggest internal plots: two former national security chiefs arrested last month are accused of attempting to mount centers of power and clicks. I will fight for communism all my life: with this sentence taken from the oath of loyalty to the Party that Xi likes to remind executives, executives and 95 million members, the long praise of the

Xinhua

. In the case of Xi too a lifelong leadership program.

© RESERVED REPRODUCTION

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.corriere.it/esteri/21_novembre_08/xi-jinping-fa-riscrivere-storiaper-comandare-vita-cina-f93c0e6c-40cb-11ec-87fb-b565e6aab98c.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos