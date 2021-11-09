The state of mind of the Indian government is the biggest obstacle to peace in the region (PM Imran Khan)





Prime Minister Imran Khan makes a gesture after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor in 2019 AFPPM Imran Khan sends the message on the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor. rights of minorities and interfaith harmony. Said Kashmiris, Indian Muslims witnessing a descent into the persecution system at the hands of the Indian government.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that “the state of mind of the Indian government is the biggest obstacle to peace in our region today” as he commemorated the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Speaking to his Twitter account, the Prime Minister wrote: “Today is the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor, a corridor of interfaith harmony which allows India’s Sikh community special access to a of their most sacred sites. “

He added that the Kartarpur Corridor reflects his government’s commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony.

Speaking of the atrocities committed by the Indian government against the people of occupied Indian Kashmir and Muslims in India, the Prime Minister said: “Our engagement comes at a time when we are witnessing a descent in the systematic persecution of Kashmiris, Indian Muslims. and other minorities. by the ideological Hindutva BJP government of India. “

He said that the state of mind of the Indian government led by Narendra Modi is “the biggest obstacle to peace in our region today”.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, in a grand ceremony attended by Sikh leaders from both sides of the border as well as prominent figures such as former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the former Indian Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh and a cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sindhu.

Widely recognized as a “symbol of peace”, the ceremony took place on the eve of the 550th anniversary of the birth of Baba Sahid Guru Nanak Dev.

Located in the Narowal district of Punjab, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib. He settled down and preached here for about 18 years of his life.

The gurdwara is one of the holiest places in the Sikh community. It covers four hectares of land and is surrounded by farms.

The Kartarpur Corridor Agreement allows up to 5,000 pilgrims per day to cross the secure corridor and bridge between the two countries, leading directly to the tomb of Baba Guru Nanak.

Here are some pictures of the beautiful temple’s return.

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks under a flag bearing the Khanda (Sikh emblem) after the inauguration of the ceremony at the Baba Guru Nanak Dev shrine at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP Security officers escort an Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu as he visits the Baba Guru Nanak Dev shrine at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP The Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres (C) visits the Sikh shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the Pakistan-India border, February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP Sikh pilgrims offer prayers on the occasion of the 481st anniversary of the death of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the Indo-Pakistan border on September 22, 2020. Photo: AFP

