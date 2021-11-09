PM Narendra Modi to address BJP tribal outreach event in Madhya Pradesh

As the 2023 elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party of Madhya Pradesh has its eyes set on tribal voters. Ethnic groups make up about 21% of the state’s population and 47 reserved seats are in their domain.

Continuing efforts to woo tribal communities, the Saffron Festival hosts a mega event, expecting the participation of more than two indigenous lakhs from across the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal on November 15th.

The state hosted Interior Minister Amit Shah in September to mark the martyrdom of tribal king Shankar Shah and his son, Raghunath Shah, in Jabalpur as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Center to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

Held in the Mahakaushal region, one of MP’s tribal hotbeds, the event was seen as part of the BJP’s outreach to the ethnic population.

The November 15 event, held to mark the anniversary of the birth of tribal hero Birsa Munda, will also include Union Minister Arjun Munda and 13 other tribal leaders such as Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister Bisahulal Singh, Vijay Shah and Meena Singh.

Upcoming announcements

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the sickle cell disease eradication mission for the tribal population and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to communicate the decision to cede community forest rights to the Gram Sabhas. A law for the loan of money for the tribal regions could also be initiated on this occasion.

Of the more than two tribal lakhs expected to attend the event, around 30,000 will be staying in nearly 150 schools and hostels in the state capital. The others will be hosted in neighboring neighborhoods until November 14.

The chief minister had made a series of announcements for tribal groups in the run-up to recent bypolls and the ruling BJP, amid internal congressional wrangling, recorded an impressive victory at Jobat, a congressional citadel, influenced by former trade union minister Kantilal Bhuria.

Commenting on the November 15 event, BJP head of state VD Sharma told News18 that the program would usher in pride in the country and ethnic communities in general. “We are exhibiting tribal art and culture in the city as the event approaches,” he added.

Calling Dalit and tribal outreach as the party’s inclusive approach, BJP state official P Muralidhar Rao told media on Monday that the party has long been seen as an organization of the Brahmin and Baniya (Vaish) communities. , so that the focus is on the listed castes. and Tribes listed now. By 2022, we will end the rift between the tribals and the party, Rao added.

State Congressman Kamal Nath criticized the BJP for focusing on certain communities. The party, which speaks of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (with all, for the development of each), speaks of a single community. What kind of mentality is it? he said.

How SC and ST dropped out of BJP in 2018

In 2003, when a resurgent BJP overthrew Congress from power with a landslide victory, the Saffron Party won a total of 67 reserved seats for the SC, ST against 15 won by Congress. However, a fiery Congress edged out the BJP in the 2018 polls, ousting it from power after 15 years. The BJP in 2018 won just 18 SC seats and 16 ST seats compared to 31 ST seats and 28 SC seats won in the 2013 parliamentary elections.

The immediate cause of SC-ST’s disenchantment in 2018 appeared to be a Supreme Court order diluting the provisions of the SC / ST (Atrocity Prevention) Law and the Shivraj Chouhan government failing to put in place a major legal remedy, said a political analyst from Madhya Pradesh said. He added that there was growing apprehension among these communities about the vigilance of the cows, the weak implementation of the forest rights law, the neglect of these communities in government funding and cases. atrocities. SAPAKS, an amalgam of general and backward categories, had also galvanized voters against Shivraj who had publicly announced that no one can touch the reservation quota in his state.

Attack of Congress on ST issues

The big old party has aggressively raised issues of atrocities and crimes against both communities. Prior to recent polls, the party eliminated an Adivasi Adhikar Yatra in tribal-dominated areas in September. In addition, Rajmani Patel, a member of the Rajya Sabha, is leading a campaign to unite the other backward classes (OBCs) in favor of the party, which aggressively supports a 27% quota for the backward classes. The BJP event on November 15 is seen as a response to the Adivasi Adhikar Yatra congresses. However, congressional ST cell chief Ajay Shah called the BJP’s tribal affection a love tied to the 2023 elections.

Tribal dance festival held in Chhattisgarh

The November 15 event comes on the heels of a three-day tribal dance festival held in Raipur, attended by performers from 27 states and six Union Territories, in addition to those from other country. Among others, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the event.

