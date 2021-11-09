Trump throws sand into the gears of the Capitol attack investigation amid legal setbacks | Donald trump





Donald Trump has suffered a series of legal setbacks and other looms, as he fights a court battle to prevent a House committee from obtaining the White House files for its investigation into the assault on the Capitol January 6 and a new grand jury begins to hear evidence of possible crimes by his real estate company.

Former justice officials and legal scholars say Trump’s long-standing penchant for using prosecutions to push back investigations and opponents appears weaker now that he’s out of the White House and facing legal threats on several fronts.

The list of significant legal setbacks is long for the former president and real estate mogul who has long had a reputation for threatening to sue his enemies.

Earlier this year, for example, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr won a long legal battle to get Trump tax returns and, in July, accused two Trump companies and the CFO of Trump Organizations of a 15-year tax evasion scheme, which the companies and the CFO denied in pleas.

On November 4, a second grand jury was called by Vance to hear more evidence about the Trump Organization’s financial practices and possibly lay further charges, according to the Washington Post.

Trump suffered another legal setback when a New York court ordered him to give a deposition in October that lasted more than four hours in a former lawsuit filed by men alleging they were attacked in 2015 by security guards from Trump during a protest outside the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, in his latest high-stakes legal fight, Trumps’ attorneys have launched a legal blitz citing executive privilege to prevent the House select committee from obtaining hundreds of pages of National Archives documents the committee is looking for. as he investigates the Jan.6 Capitol riot and what Trump’s role in it.

A federal judge at a hearing on Trump’s court challenges on November 4 expressed great skepticism about the executive privilege of his lawyers who purport to prevent the committee from obtaining most of the documents it wants, noting that the president Joe Biden approved their surrender.

Outweighs many setbacks in court, and his efforts to blunt the bipartisan House committee investigation, underscore growing legal threats Trump faces that pose new financial and political risks, former lawyers have said. and lawyers from the Ministry of Justice.

Historically, Trump has relied on lawsuits as a delaying tactic for the benefit of his business interests, or to claim executive privilege or immunity to thwart congressional, state and other investigations when he was president, according to legal analysts.

Likewise, after his loss to Joe Biden last year, the Trump campaign and his allies filed more than 60 lawsuits alleging widespread fraud that have been dismissed by various courts.

To support his struggles, Trump has a legal arsenal with a changing cast of lawyers, in part because Trump has been shunned by several high profile lawyers this year, according to a CNN report and legal sources.

Trump goes far enough to find lawyers, said a former DOJ attorney and GOP white-collar lawyer. I think a lot of established lawyers would have a hard time getting their firm’s approval due to the political backlash and the risk of non-payment.

Lawyers and DoJ experts say Trump’s legal fortunes now look bleaker and his current battle royale to block the House’s investigation into the Capitol Riot by his allies looks pretty weak, although that may delay investigation for months.

Trump’s current claims of a disclosure privilege are almost identical to the unsubstantiated claims of absolute immunity that he repeatedly made and which the Supreme Court rejected when he was president, said Donald Ayer, former Deputy Attorney General of the George HW Bush administration, in an interview with the Guardian.

Ayer added that Trump was just blowing smoke and trying to throw sand into the gears of the select committee investigation. Congress, the administration and the courts must say no quickly and categorically and continue the investigation.

Other DoJ veterans agree the Trump case looks shaky, but say it could block the House investigation.

The claim for executive privilege against the National Archives is extremely weak, said former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig. The question is whether he can play with the system to run out of time and make requests moot.

Maybe that’s the point. Trump’s regular use of litigation to delay federal and state investigations echoes his modus operandi when he was president and in business, experts say.

The likelihood of success in Trump’s lawsuits is not always or often the primary focus, said Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University. The main focus, at least for the far-fetched claims, is the delay. If there is also a partial victory, so much the better.

Other legal battles are ongoing for Trump, including allegations by two women, ex-apprentice candidate Summer Zervos and writer E Jean Carroll, who, respectively, claimed to have been sexually harassed or raped by Trump, charges that he denied.

Zervos sued Trump for libel and Trump, who has threatened to counterattack, faces a court order to sit for a deposition by Christmas. Likewise, a New York judge in September rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers to stay a libel action brought by Carroll against Trump.

But Trump’s legal armada now appears to be focused on blocking White House records from the House committee investigating the deadly Jan.6 attack on Congress, which followed a Trump rally where he told a large crowd of loyalists fighting like hell, as Congress was about to certify Bidens winning.

Trump’s legal tactics fit his old playbook. He now behaves like he has long behaved as a real estate investor and builder in the high stakes and often vicious world of commercial real estate in New York City, Gillers said. When the same tactics are employed in national politics, the victims are democracy and the nation.

