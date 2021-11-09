Will Imran Khan re-grant US access to Pakistani airspace? – The diplomat





In October, the Biden administration told U.S. lawmakers it was negotiating a deal with Pakistan for the use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

A day later, Pakistan’s foreign ministry denied any such deal, but said the two countries had long-standing cooperation on regional security and counterterrorism and remained engaged in regular consultations.

The news came weeks after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was absolutely not going to allow the United States to use Pakistani soil as a base after it pulled out of Afghanistan.

US aspirations to use Pakistani airspace to monitor other countries are not new; it is as old as the relations between the two countries. The United States was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan, and the relationship was rooted from the start in military and economic support.

The United States first sought to lease Badaber Air Base in Peshawar in the mid-1950s, but it was not until 1960 that Pakistan, then under military dictator Ayub Khan, authorized missions to US espionage to take off from Peshawar air base. One such U-2 spy plane mission was shot down by the Soviet Union, igniting Pakistan-Soviet relations.

Relations between Pakistan and the United States were boosted during General Zia-ul Haqs’ military rule when the Central Intelligence Agency and the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence launched Operation Cyclone to thwart Soviet advances in Afghanistan and In the region. In 1987, Pakistan became the second largest recipient of US aid after Israel.

Once the United States decided to abandon Afghanistan after the Soviet withdrawal from that country, Pakistan lost its strategic importance and was hit with sanctions in 1990 under the Pressler Amendment, which banned the major military and economic aid unless Islamabad proves the funds would not be used for nuclear proliferation.

The United States imposed new sanctions for the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998 and following General Pervez Musharraf’s military coup in 1999.

But the September 11 attacks once again made Pakistan a strategic ally of the United States. Initially, Islamabad attempted to negotiate a deal between the Taliban, al-Qaida and the United States to deliver Osama bin Laden. When talks collapsed, Musharraf became the second Pakistani army chief to allow US forces to use Pakistani military bases.

US President George W. Bush lifted all sanctions against Pakistan in October 2002 and struck new deals that brought Pakistan nearly $ 12 billion in aid between 2002 and 2008. Musharraf later confessed that the he Bush administration threatened to bomb Pakistan into the Stone Age if it did not join the war on terror.

Since 2004, the US military has frequently launched airstrikes in Afghanistan and areas bordering the northwestern region of Pakistan, claiming it targeted militants. A 2008 diplomatic cable from then-US Ambassador to Pakistan Anne Petterson, published by WikiLeaks, said about 150 NATO flights pass through Pakistani airspace each day.

The year 2011 reset relations between Pakistan and the United States starting with the Raymond Davis fiasco and followed by the American air raid that killed Osama bin Laden. The US drone strike that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers was the final nail in the coffin, leading Pakistan to order the US military to evacuate its Salala airbase, which was used to launch offensives against them. Taliban.

Islamabad also halted NATO supplies to the US military for seven months, which was eventually lifted after then-US General John Allens visited Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ). and announced the same day $ 1.1 billion in US aid.

The new deal failed to alleviate anti-American sentiments in Pakistan which were fueled by collateral damage from drone strikes. Statistics from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism show that some 403 US drone attacks have killed more than 4,000 people across Pakistan.

It was this anti-drone narrative that brought Khan into the halls of power. Its political activists blocked NATO supply lines to Afghanistan in November 2013 to end US airstrikes in Pakistan’s tribal belt. Khan ended the protest in February 2014 after the Peshawar High Court ruled that no private person has the right to block or control the movement of vehicles on the roads.

History seems to repeat itself once again. The United States has abandoned Pakistan. The Americans expect Pakistan to face the consequences of a decades-long conflict in the region. They are threatening Islamabad with sanctions again.

Yet unlike the 1990s, the United States would prefer a presence in the region to prevent the growing influence of China and Russia.

With a volatile situation in Afghanistan, growing threats from the Islamic State Khorasan (ISK), an emboldened Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and continuing tensions with India, Pakistan could dispense with threats of sanctions that hover above his head.

For more than two months in power, the Afghan Taliban have struggled to keep the aid-dependent Afghan economy afloat. As the country plunges into poverty, the new Taliban government not only needs international recognition and assistance to survive, but also needs assistance to curb ISK activities in the region.

We have already seen the United States and the Afghan Taliban share their information after the Kabul airport attack. The US drone strike, however, killed a family, including seven children, instead of ISK terrorists.

In such a scenario, it would not be surprising to see Pakistan sign a memorandum of understanding allowing the United States access to its airspace in return for its assistance in counterterrorism efforts, particularly with the United States. State negotiating its own peace deal with the TTP and other activists. groups and help manage tensions at its eastern border.

Interestingly, if this MoU is signed between Islamabad and Washington, it would be the first of its kind under a democratic government. It would also contradict Khan’s anti-war and anti-American political rhetoric.

Perhaps this is the reason why US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman called Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa instead of Khan to discuss matters of mutual concern. , the regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan during his visit to the region in October.

