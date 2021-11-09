Turkey to build 2 more nuclear power plants





Turkey will quickly begin preparations for the second and third nuclear power plants, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. These will follow the country’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, which is being built in the southern province of Mersin. “We are conducting our studies in view of the growing energy needs. We plan to commission the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in 2023,” Erdogan said at a power plant opening ceremony by link. video from the capital Ankara. “After the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, we will quickly start preparations for our second and third power plants,” the daily Sabah said, citing the Turkish leader. Akkuyu is built by the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom. The two countries signed a cooperation agreement in 2010 and started construction in 2018. The initial unit of the plant is expected to be completed by May 2023. Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched in March the construction of the plant’s third reactor, out of a total of four. The remaining three units are expected to enter service by the end of 2026, at a rate of one per year to eventually have a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts (MW). Construction of the second unit began in June of last year. The inauguration ceremony for the fourth reactor will take place next year. When completed, the plant is expected to produce 35 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year and will cover about 10% of domestic electricity needs. It will have an estimated lifespan of 60 years with an extension of an additional 20 years and will produce carbon-free energy 24 hours a day. Following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in September, Erdogan said Russia may also be involved in the construction of Turkey’s second and third nuclear power plants. “We spoke to Mr. Putin about the construction of two more nuclear power plants, in addition to Akkuyu. He agreed to work on the issue,” Erdogan said. As a core power plant, Akkuyu nuclear power plant will play a leading role in reducing dependence on imported energy resources, especially natural gas. “It is impossible for those who have the slightest sensitivity in their hearts about Turkey’s economic independence and the well-being of the Turkish nation to oppose nuclear power,” Erdogan said on Tuesday. “We will look for ways to use nuclear energy more. our renewable energy sources. The total amount of investment in the plant is estimated to be around $ 20 billion. The giant project is expected to employ around 15,000 people during its peak construction period and around 4,000 people during its operations.

