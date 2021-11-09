China’s Xi Jinping is rewriting history to secure his political future

Chinese Communist Party leaders meet this week to ratify a resolution on the ruling party’s great achievements, a move that will likely see President Xi Jinping secure an unprecedented third term and overturn the party’s latest landmark resolution , adopted at the time of Deng Xiaoping.

Xi Jinping seeks to rewrite history. At a four-day conference of the powerful Communist Party Central Committee that began on Monday, delegates are expected to solidify Xis’ status as one of China’s greats.

About 400 members of the regime meet behind closed doors to discuss the text of a resolution that has not been made public. The document is likely to be a “reinterpretation of some recent events in Chinese history,” said Marc Lanteigne, a China specialist at the Arctic University of Norway, in an interview with FRANCE 24.

A political rally to discuss the historical record may seem esoteric, but Chinese academics say the real stakes at the Nov. 8-11 conference cannot be overstated.

“This is an extremely important document because it will only be the third time in the party’s 100-year history that a Chinese leader has allowed himself to issue such a resolution,” said Olivia Cheung, of the School of Oriental and African Studies from the University of London. (SOAS), in an interview with FRANCE 24.

In the footsteps of Mao and Deng

Before Xi, only two Chinese leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping dared to venture to rewrite the historic record.

Mao, the founder of Communist China, used the resolutions as a political weapon of 1945 to criticize the past actions of his opponents already under arrest.

The resolution solidified Maos’ absolute authority over the party.

Almost four decades later, in 1981, Deng Xiaoping dared to criticize the Cultural Revolution unleashed by Mao between 1966 and 1976. By accepting a billy chapter that crippled the economy, killed millions and destroyed thousands of lives, Deng laid the foundations for his political and economic action. reforms.

Revisions to traditional party orthodoxy profoundly marked the Chinese political and social landscape over the coming decades. Analysts say this week’s resolution will likely have similar significance.

Xi’s latest move comes as no surprise to Chinese academics. His political and historical ambitions were already clearly expressed at a party congress in 2017, when Xi had his “ideas” enshrined in the party statutes alongside those of Mao and Deng, and again during the celebrations of the party. centenary of the Communist Party in July.

Rising to the same stature as icons of the past has become an obsession for the current Chinese president. Xi wishes to create a Holy Trinity of Chinese leaders, allowing him to establish an ideological connection between himself and the two other great political figures in the history of Communist China. “Thus, there will henceforth be a first political era, that of Mao Zedong’s revolution followed by the second era of Deng Xiaoping’s reforms. Xi Jinping would embody the third era, that of the consolidation of the regime, ”explained Jean-Pierre Cabestan, renowned specialist on China at Hong Kong Baptist University, in a 2017 interview with FRANCE 24.

A history course for personal ambitions

But the resolution is not just aimed at consolidating Xis’ place in the country’s political history. It would also serve the future plans of the Chinese president “by giving legitimacy to his ambition to have a third term,” Lanteigne explained.

It is a politically sensitive issue in China. Xi is expected to ask the next Party Congress in 2022 to let him continue to lead the country beyond the two five-year terms that have been the norm since Dengs’ historic correction.

One of the key points of the 1981 resolution, dubbed the de-Maofication resolution, was to limit presidential terms to prevent the development of a personality cult similar to that established by Mao.

It has become an ideological puzzle for Xi, who can hardly praise the merits of his illustrious predecessor while opposing Deng’s reforms by running for a third term.

“It is therefore likely that Xi Jinping’s historic resolution will revisit the history of Deng Xiaoping’s reign by downplaying the importance of elements that could undermine his ambition to continue to rule,” Cheung said.

It is also likely that the Xis history lesson presents some recent events like the confrontation with the United States or the Covid-19 crisis in a threatening light to sell the idea “that this would not be a good time to change direction at the risk of letting power the struggles weaken the party, ”said Lanteigne.

Against historical nihilism

The new resolution should also be an opportunity for Xito to anchor his new political mantra “common prosperity” in historical annals, according to Lanteigne.

China’s recent economic history revolves around growth at all costs, even if it means increasing inequalities. In a way, this is the reverse of the concept of “common prosperity”, which is based on more controlled growth accompanied by a more equitable sharing of wealth.

The party’s historic third resolution “will try to show that the party has always had common prosperity as a priority, to give the impression that Xi Jinping is part of the continuity of Chinese political history and not breaking with it”, Lanteigne said.

Finally, the new resolution must also become a shield against what Xi sees as “one of the main threats to the party: ‘historical nihilism’,” Lanteigne explained.

Early in his first term, Xi declared war on historical nihilism, which he defined as any attempt to challenge the official account of significant past events. Since its inception, the Communist Party has censored “incorrect” versions of history, but neither Mao nor Deng have used the term as frequently or ardently as the current leader of China.

The third landmark resolution to emerge after this week’s meeting will define how history is taught in China, analysts say.

It must serve as a standard for years to come, a standard that cannot be deviated from, ”Cheung explained.

Lanteigne noted that Xi viewed such ideological uniformity as the key to stability.

“Xi Jinping thinks that ‘historical nihilism’, that is to say questioning the official narrative, is what accelerated the fall of the Soviet regime.

This article has been translated from the original into French.