Boris Johnson criticized for not wearing a mask at Northumberland hospital

supports HTML5 video Boris Johnson has been accused of flouting Covid-19 advice during a trip to a hospital. The Prime Minister visited a hospital in Northumberland yesterday, which fortunately coincided with a deadly debate in the House of Commons over the Owen Paterson debacle. Now Mr Johsnon has been accused of irresponsibly marching without covering his face after photos of the visit were published. The Prime Minister was at Hexham General Hospital pushing government messages to encourage vulnerable and elderly people to accept the offer of a booster. But photos showed him meeting masked nurses inside the building without wearing one himself. According to guidelines posted on the Trusts website, he recommends that visitors wash their hands when entering the hospital and wear a face covering when entering the hospital until you leave. Labor shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth blasted the prime minister on Twitter. The prime minister wore a mask during other parts of the visit, but not for a photo op with nurses (Photo: Reuters) He said: So not only is Boris Johnson too cowardly to run for Parliament to defend the corrupt government’s shady shenanigans of recent days. He now walks irresponsibly around a maskless hospital. NHS patients and staff deserve better than this. However, Downing Street and the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hexham General, defended the Prime Minister after the visit. Responding to a complaint about Mr Johnson appearing without a mask in a photo, the Northumbria NHS said on social media: Rest assured that infection prevention and control remains a top priority for our trust. Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in every clinical area he visited.

Meanwhile, in the House of Commons, his replacements have been injured by opposition parties and backbenchers (Photo: PA) Asked by reporters whether Mr Johnson broke the rules, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: When visiting the hospital, we always make sure we follow the rules set out. He will have respected the rules in force. Mr Johnson has been criticized after being pictured wearing no mask as he sat with 95-year-old national treasure David Attenborough at the Cop26 climate conference. 280 miles away, in the House of Commons, some members of the Conservative Party have turned on the Prime Minister for his handling of the sleazy allegations. Mark Harper, who has served as minister and chief whip, said: If on occasion, like this time, the team captain is wrong, then I think he should come and apologize to the public and this House. It is the right thing to do in order to show leadership. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this,see our news page. Get your latest news, wellness stories, insights and more

