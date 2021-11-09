Trump hits out at Christie after calling on GOP to overtake 2020 campaign demands





Former President Trump Donald TrumpMeat Industry groups pledge to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets by 2030 are latest six Trump allies to be subpoenaed by January 6 panel Trump hits Christie after former NJ governor called on GOP to overtake 2020 election, Christie says of 2020 election: “It doesn’t matter where you are, it’s over” MORE (R) Monday after Christie called Republicans to move beyond Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Christie, a former Trump ally, made the remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference in Las Vegas, where he urged the GOP to present a plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.

Winning campaigns are always campaigns that look forward, not back, he said, warning Republicans would pay a political price if they continued to dwell on the 2020 presidential election.

Christies’ comments angered Trump, who went on to claim more than a year after losing his re-election candidacy that voter fraud and widespread embezzlement cost him a second term in the Oval Office.

Chris Christie, who just gave a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was absolutely slaughtered by his claims that Republicans need to step out of the past, which means election fraud of 2020, Trump said in a statement. Everyone remembers Chris left New Jersey with a record under 9% approval rating, and they didn’t want to hear that from him!

Christies’ remarks and Trump’s response come as Republicans debate the extent to which they should tie in with the former president as they head into the midterms of 2022.

While the party and its candidates for years have viewed Trump as their most influential surrogate, some Republicans have begun to look into Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s winning campaignGlenn YoungkinTrump hits out at Christie after the former NJ governor called the GOP to pass 2020 election says former Clinton strategist: Virginia results show Democrats “went too far to the left on key issues for educated suburban voters.”

Unlike many GOP candidates, Youngkin has sought to keep the former president at bay throughout his campaign. Although he accepted Trump’s endorsement, he never campaigned alongside him in Virginia, choosing to focus on issues such as education and taxes rather than bonding with the former president. .

Youngkin ended up outperforming and in some cases winning parts of the Commonwealth that had strayed from the GOP in recent years. He made particular gains among many suburban voters who had contributed to Democratic victories in Virginia during Trump’s tenure in the White House.

Of course, many Republicans remain deeply loyal to Trump and the political movement he commands. And Christie has criticized Trump before, breaking with the former president over his stolen election claims. His remarks in Las Vegas this weekend drew uneven applause.

