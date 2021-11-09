Jokowi-Prabowo inaugurates the Fire Monument-Bung Karno statue at the Ministry of Defense





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Fire Monument of the Spirit of Free Indonesia that Never Dies at State Defense Ground, Ministry of Defense, Jakarta, Tuesday (9/11 / 2021). The existence of the monument will remind all Indonesians to continue to ignite the spirit, namely the spirit of maintaining Pancasila, the spirit of maintaining national unity, unity and harmony, and the spirit of continue to innovate to move the country forward. Bung Karno once said: the legacy of fire, not the ashes. The legacy of the burning spirit, the spirit of striving for independence, the spirit of fulfilling independence and the spirit of move Indonesia forward, ”Jokowi said in his speech. as quoted in the BPMI Setpres press release. As a great nation with a great history, Jokowi calls on all parties to show the world that Indonesia is important to the world, can do a lot for the good of the world and deserves to be one of the leaders in the momentum. of the world map. According to him, the key is that the fighting spirit of the Indonesian people must never be extinguished and must always be on fire. “The existence of the fire monument of the spirit of a free Indonesia that never dies is one of the reminders of our burning spirit, the spirit to continue the struggle of the founding fathers and build an advanced Indonesia we aspire to, ”Jokowi said. In addition to the fire monument, a statue of President Soekarno was also built to honor Bung Karno’s services as the pioneer of independence for the Republic of Indonesia. In his report, Defense Minister Lt. Gen. TNI (Retired) Prabowo Subianto explained that the statue depicts Bung Karno riding a horse during an inspection of troops at the Day’s commemoration ceremony. forces in Yogyakarta on October 5, 1946. “The fire never goes out as a symbol of the spirit, hope, courage and passion of the Indonesian people to always love the country, to be ready to sacrifice themselves to defend the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia. “Indonesia and the spirit of continuing to build nation and state for the achievement of a sovereign, just and prosperous Indonesia based on the Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution,” said Prabowo. Photo: President Joko Widodo (center) and Defense Minister Lt. Gen. TNI (retired) Prabowo Subianto at the unveiling of the fire monument and Bung Karno statue in the office from the Ministry of Defense, Tuesday 9/11/2021. Photo: President Joko Widodo (center) and Defense Minister Lt. Gen. TNI (retired) Prabowo Subianto at the unveiling of the fire monument and Bung Karno statue in the office from the Ministry of Defense, Tuesday 9/11/2021. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



