Ann Coulter calls Donald Trump “abjectly stupid”





Conservative expert Ann Coulter accused former President Donald Trump of “betraying” his base and of being “woefully stupid” in failing to deliver on his promise to build a border wall.

Although Coulter wrote the bestselling In Trump We Trust, E Pluribus Awesome! ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign, the right-wing torch became increasingly critical of the former president.

In an interview on Andrew Sullivan’s Dishcast on Nov. 5, Coulter said she knew what Trump’s character looked like before he was elected, but still supported him because of his immigration policy and promise. to build the wall on the southern border of the United States.

“I knew just how narcissistic, ridiculous, nerdy, vulgar upstart this guy was,” she told Sullivan. “That I knew. The only thing I underestimated, in fact, that I didn’t see at all, was that I had no idea how damn stupid this man is.”

She accused Trump of “breaking his promises” and “directly betraying his base,” which was made up of people who were “Americans waiting all their lives for someone to take care of them.”

She said that in 2016, while promoting In Trump We Trust, reporters told her, “‘Oh, he’s not really going to build the wall,” she said. “I would laugh and say, ‘No, the only thing he has to do is build the wall. “

“My theory was that if he doesn’t build the wall, he loses his re-election. He didn’t build the wall, he loses his re-election,” she said. “I just couldn’t imagine that someone could be so stupid to run over one thing and not do it.”

Coulter’s criticism of Trump has escalated during his presidency and since he left office.

In 2018, she criticized Trump for his attacks on then attorney general Jeff Sessions, who she said was “the only person” in her administration “to have done anything about immigration. “.

In May 2020, she called Trump the “most disloyal real delay to ever set foot in the Oval Office” after the former president called on voters in Alabama to “not trust Jeff Sessions” and instead support Sessions GOP Senate seat challenger Tommy Tuberville. .

She also criticized the former president for seeking funding from the Space Force instead of focusing on building the barrier along the Mexican border.

“Instead of building a wall to protect this country, at least maybe we can go and colonize a new planet,” Coulter tweeted. However, in March 2019, Trump referred to Coulter as “insanely crazy work” in a tweet in which he said, “I’m winning at the border.”

In August 2021, Coulter praised President Joe Biden for “keeping a promise made by Trump, but abandoned when he came to power” by withdrawing US military troops from Afghanistan.

Newsweek has contacted Trump for comment.

This split image shows conservative commentator Ann Coulter and former President Donald Trump. Coulter was very critical of Trump, whom she described as “abjectly stupid,” in an interview on November 5, 2021. Getty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ann-coulter-donald-trump-andrew-sullivan-dishcast-border-wall-abjectly-stupid-1647314 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos