Imran Khan speaks of ‘commitment’ to minority rights even as Pak-based terror group continues attacks on Kashmiri civilians





As the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan marks its second anniversary on Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the corridor reflects his government’s commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony. The corridor is a visa-free border crossing that connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India.

The Pakistani Prime Minister then attacked India and called the mentality of Indian governments the biggest obstacle to peace in our region.

Today marks the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor – a hallway of interfaith harmony that allows India’s Sikh community privileged access to one of their most sacred sites. The Kartarpur Corridor reflects my government’s commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony. Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2021

Moeed W. Yusuf, Pakistan’s national security adviser joined the chorus and added that the disturbing developments regarding minorities in our eastern neighborhood should be a wake-up call to the international community.

These comments by Pakistani leaders follow recent killings of civilians in Kashmir by terrorists with suspected links to terrorist groups based in Pakistan. In a second murder in the past 24 hours, a Kashmiri vendor in the old town of Srinagar was shot dead on Monday evening. This is the 13th targeted assassination in Kashmir since October 1, which includes five non-local workers.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a branch of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for most of the attacks. While Imran Khan often speaks about minority rights and the persecution of Kashmiris, he has said nothing about the targeted killings of civilians that have been linked to terrorist groups based in Pakistan.

An exclusive video viewed by CNN-News18 showed compelling evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in recent terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The video allegedly shows a Pakistani manager, from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group, training a Kashmiri activist on how to load and unload sophisticated new weapons.

While India observed October 22 as a black day in Jammu and Kashmir to mark Pakistan’s invasion of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, the Pakistani government observed a black day on October 27. While the reason India observes this day as a black day is to mark Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir just two months after India gained independence in 1947, Pakistan marked the 27th day to make advance its program on Kashmir. The Foreign Ministry wrote to all heads of mission in Islamabad from other countries except New Delhi on Friday regarding the Foreign Ministry’s directive to implement programs to observe October 22 as a dark day.

But Pakistan has few takers in the international community. The global terrorist financing watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has graylisted Pakistan and urged the country to do more to investigate and prosecute senior leaders and commanders of designated terrorist groups by the UN involved in the financing of terrorism. The gray list has a negative impact on the relations of the countries concerned with international donors, including banks and financial institutions which take note of the FATF rankings.

India has faced repeated attacks from Pakistan-based terrorist groups. The infamous September 11 attacks were carried out by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including Pakistani Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab. He killed at least 175 people. Pakistan has been implicated in many other attacks inside Indian territory, including the Pathankot attacks and the attack on the convoy of Indian security personnel in Pulwama.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/imran-khan-talks-of-commitment-to-minority-rights-even-as-pak-based-terror-group-continue-attacks-on-kashmiri-civilians-4423316.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos