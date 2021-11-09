Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto reveals significance of fire monument





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto revealed the significance of the fire monument, the spirit of free Indonesia never goes out. This monument is located in the courtyard of the Sukarno Riding Horse Statue at the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) in central Jakarta. This is what Prabowo conveyed while accompanying President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during the inauguration of the Fire Monument of the Spirit of Free Indonesia that Never Dies at the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday (9/10 / 2021). “The fire never goes out as a symbol of the spirit, hope, courage and passion of the Indonesian people to always love their homeland, ready to sacrifice themselves to defend the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia. ‘Indonesia,’ Prabowo said, quoted in a press release Tuesday. “And the spirit of continuing to build nation and state, for the achievement of a sovereign, just and prosperous Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said. for follow-up. Meanwhile, Jokowi said the existence of this monument will add a reminder to all Indonesians to continue to ignite the spirit. From, the spirit of maintaining Pancasila, the spirit of maintaining national unity, unity and harmony, and the spirit of continuing to innovate to move the country forward. According to him, as a great nation with a great history, the fighting spirit of the Indonesian people never goes out and is always on. This spirit is the key for Indonesia to do a lot for the good of the world. “Bung Karno once declared his legacy of fire, inherit not from his ashes, the legacy of a burning spirit, the spirit of striving for independence, the spirit of fulfilling independence and the spirit to move Indonesia forward, ”Jokowi said. He also said that the existence of the Tugu Api is a reminder of the burning spirit of the Indonesian people. The spirit of continuing the struggle of the founding fathers to build an advanced Indonesia to which we aspire.

PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri unveiled the statue of the first President of the Republic of Indonesia Soekarno at the Magelang Military Academy complex in central Java on Friday (7/2/2020).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4706729/menhan-prabowo-subianto-ungkap-makna-di-balik-tugu-api The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos