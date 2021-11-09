Need to further reduce excise duties on gasoline and diesel: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to PM Modi





Amid pressure from all corners to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel, Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut tariffs on gasoline and diesel. central excise of a new 10 per liter on gasoline and 15 per liter on diesel, saying it was possible for the Center to further reduce fuel taxes. Gehlot also urged the government to prevent oil companies from repeatedly raising the prices of gasoline and diesel. Rajasthan CM’s letter to Prime Minister Modi comes two days after he wrote to union interior minister Amit Shah, expressing similar concerns. In his letter to Modi, Gehlot pointed out that the GST was worth 5,963 crore had not yet been reimbursed by the Center. He also wrote that the state was bearing a loss of 2,800 crore for VAT reduction in January 2021. Last week, the Center reduced excise duties on gasoline and diesel from 5 and 10 per liter, respectively. Also Read: 10 Non-BJP States Yet To Cut VAT On Gasoline And Diesel. This is what they say To give complete relief to the public, the additional excise duty and the central pool special excise duty on gasoline and diesel are expected to be further reduced by the GoI (Government of India). This would ensure that the common man simultaneously benefits from reduced excise duties and VAT, Gehlot wrote. We expect the central government to reduce excise duties by an additional amount 10 per liter on gasoline and a supplement 15 per liter on diesel. When reducing excise duties, state VAT will also be automatically reduced proportionally by 3.4 per liter on gasoline and 3.9 per liter of diesel, he wrote in the letter. As a result, there will be an additional loss of 3,500 crore per year in state revenue, which the state government is prepared to support in the public interest. CM Gehlot said that from 2016, the basic excise tax levied on gasoline and diesel by the central government was reduced, which was shared by the states, but the special excise tax and additional have steadily increased – of which the states get no share. The continued reduction by states is contrary to the principles of fiscal federalism, argued Gehlot in his letter to Modi. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan said that in democracy, elected governments should mobilize the financial resources necessary for development and state social security systems. The geographic location, economic scenario and local conditions of each of the states also play a role in how the benefits of development plans reach the public, he explained. Under certain circumstances, state governments have the right – constitutionally granted – to collect the revenues necessary for various development plans, he said. Rajasthan CM said more than 22% of its state’s total revenue came from VAT on gasoline and diesel. The opposition Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party continues to corner the Gehlot government, demanding lower VAT on gasoline and diesel. Deputy Opposition Leader Rajendra Rathore tweeted: In the name of TVA, the state government is placing an additional burden on the public. Neighboring states have relieved citizens of rising gasoline and diesel prices by reducing VAT.

