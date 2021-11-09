Joe Biden brags about playing basketball with Xi Jinping at NBA champions

President Joe Biden was keen to share that he played basketball with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, highlighting the sport’s global popularity during an address Monday celebrating NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks.

Biden has repeatedly boasted of having friendly relations with Xi, the guardian of what is said to be the largest network of concentration camps in the world. The current president served as vice president, under former leader Barack Obama, at the same time that Xi held a similar position in the Communist Party of China, resulting in several joint appearances during Obama’s tenure.

I spent more time with him, I believe, than any other world leader, ”Biden said of Xi in October.

The Bucks, who won one of the weirdest tournaments in the NBA in light of Chinese restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic, broke a five-year boycott of the White House by NBA players that began with oppose the assumption of office of President Donald Trump. The Bucks haven’t won the championship in any of those five years, placing them unable to participate or reject the boycott. The players expressed their overwhelming joy at being able to visit the White House on Monday.

Biden applauded the team and announced the popularity of the game as a victory for the country.

“We see a uniquely American game becoming the fastest growing sport in the world. The fastest growing sport in the world, ”said Biden. “The first time I went to Beijing to meet Xi Jinping, he put me on a basketball court. I’m not like those guys, I can play a bit but he put me on a basketball court.

“And I’m like ‘everywhere in the world I go, as I travel the world: basketball’,” he mused.

Biden went on to applaud the team itself, especially its Greek-Nigerian star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the United States for giving foreign players the opportunity to achieve fame at the sport’s highest level.

“The best players want to come to America, however, looking for possibilities. And through it all, one thing remains constant: the values ​​of play and sport, ”Biden said. “Teamwork, hard work, respect and the belief that we can strengthen the bonds that unite us and stand up for something bigger than ourselves. “

“At only 26, you’re just getting started,” Biden Recount Antetokounmpo. “What makes it even more special is that you won the title with your brother, who is here today. And you’re already joining another brother with a ring. What a hell of a family. Son living the dream of an immigrant family from Nigeria and then Greece looking for a new opportunity. In the struggles, they have always dreamed. Brothers who once had to share the same basketball shoes, all five, before arriving in the NBA.

Biden’s remarks about Xi Jinping appeared to refer to his visit to China in 2011, where the two leaders visited a school basketball court and signed autographs for the teens there.

Biden’s basketball reference on that trip omitted a much more important and embarrassing incident involving the sport. In addition to Biden’s visit to a school basketball court, the country hosted a “friendly” exhibition match between the professional Communist People’s Liberation Army (PLA) team the Bayi Military Rockets and the Georgetown College Basketball Team. The match erupted in violence, exceeding coverage of Biden’s visit to China.

“The players traded blows, someone in the crowd threw a chair and fans threw full water bottles at Hoyas players and coaches as they made their way to the locker room, canceling the rest of the game. match “, Reuters detailed at the time. “As the fight spilled over into the field, an unidentified Bayi player pushed Georgetown’s Aaron Bowen to the ground before repeatedly punching the second-year guard as he sat on his chest.”

Georgetown coach John Thompson III issued a bizarre statement following the violence against his team in which he expressed gratitude to China for helping their players “strengthen[…] their understanding of a nation we respect and admire at Georgetown University.

The Chinese Communist Party has stepped up its threats against the integrity of American basketball since the incident, especially in light of Xi Jinping’s assumption of the post of dictator. Many NBA players have become economically indebted to the Communist Party through the sponsorship of large Chinese companies. China being a communist autocracy, all businesses are at the service of the Party. Many of these companies are said to have links to the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in East Turkestan, an area occupied by China and believed to be home to the majority of the country’s concentration camps.

In July, Congress accused NBA players of participating in China’s enslavement and genocide of the Uyghur people through these sponsorships.

Americans cannot and should not do business with companies and actors who profit from human slavery. And that includes NBA players who cannot sign sponsorship deals and benefit from slave labor, ”the representative said. Scott Perry (R-PA) said at the time. In a letter to the NBA Players’ Association, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) urged players to reject sponsorship from companies that practice forced labor.

A March 2020 study published by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) found that at least 83 international brands, including major NBA sponsors like Nike, have profited from Uyghur slave labor in China. Most of the listed companies have denied the allegations or claimed to be unaware of such abuses.

The Communist Party has also decided to curb the speech of NBA employees, especially in light of former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressing support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019. The incident NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted cost the league “hundreds of millions” in canceled broadcast and sponsorship deals.

Chinese streaming service Tencent is currently banning the broadcast of Philadelphia 76ers games because Morey is now working on it. He also canceled the broadcast of matches featuring the Boston Celtics after player Enes Kanter denounced the Uyghur concentration camps and expressed his support for the oppressed people of Hong Kong, Tibet and China in general.

The political science major in me thinks commitment is better than isolation, Silver said in May, apologizing for the NBA’s continued presence in the country. That a so-called boycott of China, taking into account legitimate critiques of the Chinese system, will not favor the agenda of those seeking to bring about global change. Working with Chinese only on NBA basketball has been a definite plus in forging relations between two superpowers.