Cox: the breath of Donald Trump’s redux hangs over COP26





Former US President Donald Trump addresses a member of the media after attending a border security briefing with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss security at the southern US border with Mexico at Weslaco, Texas, United States, June 30, 2021.

GLASGOW, Nov. 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Donald Trump has done his best to pull America out of global climate change efforts. The former president is not currently at COP26, the major UN climate conference in Glasgow, but his presence is palpable. And not just because he owns a Scottish golf club nearby which hosted an Indonesian delegation. A potential return to the White House looms above deliberations.

As countries make long-term commitments to reduce their carbon emissions, banks pledge to help their balance sheets and multinationals go above and beyond with brilliant promises to make their businesses cleaner and greener, many participants in COP26 wonder if Trump will return to the presidency in 2024. Their concern is that he will try to undo many of the things that have been agreed to prevent the planet from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels .

These fears are legitimate. For starters, shortly after occupying the Oval Office, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, reached at a previous COP in 2015. There, the signatories agreed to prevent the earth from falling. warm to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. . He then proceeded to unroll many environmental rules and regulations at his home and shouted loudly for hydrocarbons. On the sidelines of the 2018 climate crisis in Poland, he even tried to organize a glitzy pro-coal event.

The hope among business leaders and policymakers in Glasgow is that things will be too far advanced to relax if Republican Trump wins the US election in three years and returns to commitments made by President Joe Biden, who would be at both his successor and Democratic predecessor. This should give more urgency, as if the end of the human species was insufficient motivation, to the negotiations of the second and last week of COP26.

For the private sector, there is little chance of an easy turnaround if Trump becomes the first commander-in-chief since Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms. The world’s largest banks and corporations are building net zero ambitions into their strategies, incentive structures, and the makeup of their balance sheets and investment portfolios in large part because customers, investors and employees insist that they do it rather than politicians.

Climate change is a political issue. Inequality is a political problem. And as a business owner, you have to take a stand on these things. However, we try to stick to things that are close to our own business operations, says Alan Jope, managing director of $ 135 billion consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR.L), which is aiming for net zero nirvana. by 2039. The reason we care about climate change is because a world on fire or under water is a terrible place for Unilever to do business.

With the possibility of a 2024 Trump victory becoming more conceivable following a series of electoral setbacks for the Bidens party last week in regional and local elections, notably Governor of Virginia – US leaders including Biden he and Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama are making extra efforts to convince delegates in Scotland that the United States is committed to tackling climate change. This reflects the widespread mistrust that Washington will keep its word, even if its many multinational companies are largely in favor of eradicating greenhouse gas emissions.

Namely, in a speech on Monday, Obama called Trump’s tenure a four-year active hostility to climate science. This followed Bidens’ promise the previous week that the United States is not only back at the table but hopefully leading by the power of our example, adding that my administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action, not words. “

When images appeared to show Biden closing his eyes during the conference, Trump blasted his supporters with an email saying: Even Biden couldn’t bear to hear so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th Biggest Hoax in America, closely followed by the 2020 presidential election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, impeachment Hoax # 1, Impeachment Hoax # 2 and, of course, the Mueller Report’s non-collusion finding. It’s fair to say that Trump’s characterization of global warming is not widely accepted by the tens of thousands of COP delegates.

This is not just a case of ignorable US domestic politics, however. The moral leadership of the United States, combined with economic might, is essential in pushing back climate delays, especially China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia, in order to accelerate their carbon reduction targets. . If America is not on board, it will be difficult for the remaining developed countries to get China, for example, to accelerate the phase-out of coal.

But it is also a question of money. One of the key announcements in Glasgow was a package of $ 8.5 billion in grants, concessional loans and investments to support South Africa’s decarbonization efforts. The deal was reached after months of high-level diplomacy between Germany, France, the UK, the European Union and Washington, and could prevent up to 1.5 gigatons of emissions over the Next 20 years.

The agreement with South Africa, with strong American financial support, is presented as a model to encourage other poor countries, such as Indonesia and Vietnam, to increase their ambitions by going beyond hydrocarbons. This makes it even more urgent to secure a few of these deals, with money firmly committed, before the US election in 2024.

Even if Trump runs and wins, American attitudes towards the fight against climate change have changed since he withdrew from the Paris Agreement in 2017. There is also growing bipartisan support for some policies, such as tax credits, to accelerate the adoption of renewable energies. And many states have decided to isolate their carbon reduction efforts from federal policy. That’s according to David Livingston, senior advisor to the President’s special climate envoy John Kerry, at a hydrogen panel discussion hosted by Breakingviews last week in Glasgow.

One of the hidden advantages of the past four years is that the kind of reaction of much of the United States to the lack of leadership on the world stage under the Trump administration has been to create these kinds of antibodies at the level of the State and local levels and at the corporate leadership level that we in the Biden administration are not trying to replace, said Livingston. We try to amplify them and hold them accountable because we know we need a diverse web of allies and politicians to move forward in this area.

So while there is a strong whiff of Trump’s revival in the debates in Glasgow, there is also a feeling that with effort and perhaps some luck, the current American momentum will be sustained.

Follow @ rob1cox on Twitter

Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok

