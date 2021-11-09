President Joko Widodo inaugurated the monument of the fire that never goes out, recalls the spirit of the nation





President Joko Widodo at the unveiling of the Fire Monument, the Spirit of Free Indonesia Never Dies, Tuesday (11/9/2021). Source: Antara JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – President Joko Widodo unveiled the Indonesian Spirit Fire That Never Dies Monument at the State Defense Ground, Ministry of Defense Complex, Jakarta on Tuesday (9/11 / 2021) afternoon. In addition to the fire monument, the Bung Karno statue was also built as a respect for the services that pioneered Indonesia’s independence. The president said the fire monument to the spirit of a free Indonesia that will never be extinguished will serve as a reminder of the burning spirit of the nation of Indonesia, the spirit of carrying on the struggle and the ideals of the fathers founders of the nation. “Bung Karno once said: the legacy of fire, not the ashes. The legacy of a burning spirit, the spirit of striving for independence, the spirit of fulfilling independence and the spirit of building a progressive Indonesia, ”President Jokowi said in his speech. Read also: West Java Covid Monument to be inaugurated by President Jokowi The president said that as a great nation with a great history, Indonesia must show the world its important role. Indonesia, said President Joko Widodo, can do a lot for the good of the world and deserves to be a leader in global dynamics. According to the president, the key to achieving this is that the fighting spirit of the Indonesian nation cannot be extinguished and must always be on fire. “The existence of the fire monument of the spirit of a free Indonesia that never dies is one of the reminders of our passion, the spirit of continuing the struggle of the founding fathers and building an advanced Indonesia to which we let’s aspire, ”he said. Read also: Secretary General of Gerindra: President Jokowi gives ministers freedom to increase eligibility In addition to the fire monument, a statue of President Soekarno was also built to honor Bung Karno’s services as the pioneer of independence for the Republic of Indonesia. Meanwhile, in his report, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto explained that the statue depicts Bung Karno on horseback during an inspection of the troops at the Armed Forces Day commemoration ceremony on October 5, 1946, in Yogyakarta.

