Boris Johnson fails to contain fallout from UK lobbying scandal, Europe News & Top Stories

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to quell Britain’s backlash against his defense of a ruling party lawmaker who broke lobbying rules, as even generally friendly newspapers have targeted his ruling Tory party .

The British Prime Minister on Monday refused to apologize for his decision last week to tear up parliamentary rules on standards rather than accept the suspension of Mr Owen Paterson, a Tory MP convicted of paid plea.

Mr Johnson then missed an emergency debate in the House of Commons, sparking anger on his own side as opponents benefited from the fallout in the polls.

Mr Johnson was ultimately forced to turn around in the face of widespread condemnation of the decision to protect his friend Paterson, a former minister and one of the early supporters of Brexit.

But the decision to step in in the first place now escalates into a crisis for the government, a crisis that sticks to the front pages and cuts through voters.

“Just say sorry for the mess, Prime Minister,” the conservative-leaning Daily Express headlined in its Tuesday, November 9th edition.

In trying to help Mr Paterson, Mr Johnson has rekindled broader allegations of sordid – a British media shortcut for dubious actions ranging from bribery or secret financial arrangements to sex scandals – against his Tories.

The question is whether this is the moment that definitely shines Mr Johnson’s leadership.

There is a precedent: the post of prime minister of former Tory leader John Major was sunk in the 1990s by sleazy allegations and the money-for-questions scandal, which echoed in the case of Mr. Paterson Paid Lobbying.

Negative titles

On the flip side, Mr Johnson made a habit of surviving investigations into his own behavior, relying on charm and popular appeal to overcome scandals that would have ended the careers of others.

Even as an investigation into his Downing Street apartment redevelopment – which has highlighted his chaotic finances – hangs over him, there is a feeling he is likely to weather this latest storm.

Yet the mismanagement of the Paterson affair has opened the door to criticism from his fellow Conservatives.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported on the second post of former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox as an adviser to the British Virgin Islands government, from where he voted by proxy in the British Parliament.

The same conservative-leaning newspaper cited other Tories with outside interests, including former Minister Andrew Mitchell and former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

The scrutiny has hurt Mr Johnson’s position in his own party and continues to put the PM’s office on the back burner.

There is also growing evidence that the scandal is affecting voters, as Mr Johnson’s approval rating plummeted to an all-time high in an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper.

The Conservatives’ lead over Labor fell to just one percentage point.

conservative agitation

Although Mr Johnson narrowly won the initial vote to intervene in Mr Paterson’s case, 13 Tory lawmakers voted against the government and dozens more abstained against the orders.

Mr. Paterson himself resigned as a member of Parliament following the possible change of government.

Mr Johnson spokesman Mr Jamie Davies revealed on Tuesday that the government will allow MPs to vote on overturning its attempt to tear up Parliament’s rules on standards and approve the initial verdict against Mr. Paterson.

He also said the prime minister would not support the ban on politicians taking second jobs if proposed by MPs.

But again, there was no sign of an apology from Mr Johnson, which is unlikely to go unnoticed by Tory MPs, who say they have been undermined by the government’s handling of the Paterson affair.

If the “team captain is wrong, he should come and apologize to the public and to this House,” prominent Conservative MP Mark Harper said in Monday’s debate in Parliament.

“It’s the right thing to do to show leadership.”