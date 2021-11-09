US, China continue “working-level talks” ahead of Biden-Jinping meeting: White House

Working discussions are underway to confirm details of the scheduled meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, White House senior press assistant Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday at a briefing.

Jean-Pierre informed that the meeting would be part of the discussions on the “responsible management” of competition between the two major economies of the world. The virtual bilateral meeting should be held “before the end of the year,” added the deputy press secretary.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed the virtual meeting after an hour-long “frank conversation” with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit. During the meeting, Blinken stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open to “responsibly manage” competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing over several issues, including China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, the meeting will also take place in the wake of a new feud between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan’s “meaningful participation” in the United Nations.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s staunch attacks on Chinese human rights actions in the country have also widened the rift between the two countries. Recently, Beijing’s “lack of urgency” over climate commitments has fueled the ongoing bickering. The Chinese president’s absence from the COP26 climate change summit has been widely criticized by Biden and former US President Barack Obama.

Jinping makes no new climate commitments at COP26

Hopes of strong action to mitigate climate change seemed to diminish with China’s withdrawal from COP26, alongside Russia. The two countries – the main contributors to industrial carbon emissions – have also made no new commitments to step up actions against climate change.

In a written speech at COP26, Jinping said he would continue to prioritize previously announced Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs), such as ecological conservation and the green and low carbon path. Stressing the need to maintain a multilateral consensus on global challenges, Jinping urged world leaders to “set realistic goals” and take appropriate action, but made no new climate commitments.

“It is important to harness scientific and technological innovations to transform and modernize our energy and resource sectors, as well as industrial structure and consumption patterns,” said Jinping, stressing the importance of implementing the green transition.

