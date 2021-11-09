Politics
US, China continue “working-level talks” ahead of Biden-Jinping meeting: White House
Working discussions are underway to confirm details of the scheduled meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, White House senior press assistant Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday at a briefing.
Jean-Pierre informed that the meeting would be part of the discussions on the “responsible management” of competition between the two major economies of the world. The virtual bilateral meeting should be held “before the end of the year,” added the deputy press secretary.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed the virtual meeting after an hour-long “frank conversation” with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit. During the meeting, Blinken stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open to “responsibly manage” competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
Tune in for a briefing with Deputy Senior Press Officer Karine Jean-Pierre and Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg. https://t.co/3XiUdLVJiT
The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 8, 2021
The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing over several issues, including China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, the meeting will also take place in the wake of a new feud between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan’s “meaningful participation” in the United Nations.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s staunch attacks on Chinese human rights actions in the country have also widened the rift between the two countries. Recently, Beijing’s “lack of urgency” over climate commitments has fueled the ongoing bickering. The Chinese president’s absence from the COP26 climate change summit has been widely criticized by Biden and former US President Barack Obama.
Jinping makes no new climate commitments at COP26
Hopes of strong action to mitigate climate change seemed to diminish with China’s withdrawal from COP26, alongside Russia. The two countries – the main contributors to industrial carbon emissions – have also made no new commitments to step up actions against climate change.
In a written speech at COP26, Jinping said he would continue to prioritize previously announced Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs), such as ecological conservation and the green and low carbon path. Stressing the need to maintain a multilateral consensus on global challenges, Jinping urged world leaders to “set realistic goals” and take appropriate action, but made no new climate commitments.
“It is important to harness scientific and technological innovations to transform and modernize our energy and resource sectors, as well as industrial structure and consumption patterns,” said Jinping, stressing the importance of implementing the green transition.
(Photo: AP)
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/us-china-continue-working-level-discussions-ahead-of-biden-jinping-meet-white-house.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]