Indonesian and UAE central banks sign MoU on payments and financial innovation





The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and the Bank of Indonesia (the Central Bank of the Republic of Indonesia) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation.

The bilateral MoU includes three main areas, covering digital innovation in payment and financial services to facilitate more efficient and secure transactions, cross-border payment systems, including retail payments, and frameworks to combat against money laundering and terrorist financing. The MoU aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of payment systems and digital financial innovation, including conventional and Islamic finance based on trust, mutual understanding and the principle of reciprocity. It supports joint initiatives to examine cross-border payment systems and encourages the development of new FinTech companies and structures in both countries. HE Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and Perry Warjiyo, Governor of the Bank of Indonesia signed the Memorandum of Understanding, the exchange of which took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia. CBUAE and the Bank of Indonesia will also exchange relevant information and views on issues of concern or of common interest under the MoU, based on the laws and regulations applicable in each jurisdiction and other considerations that may be relevant. Perry Warjiyo, Governor of Bank Indonesia, said the MoU has accelerated and broadened Bank Indonesia’s cooperation with strategic stakeholders in key areas. The MoU also demonstrates the Bank of Indonesia’s support for the government’s efforts as a member of the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) and the Bank of Indonesia’s commitment to fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, while respecting the recommendations and guidelines of the FATF. HE Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: The signing of this MoU with our esteemed central bank counterparts in Indonesia reflects the CBUAE strategy of developing the most efficient payment systems and working with partners to enforce global regulations to build confidence in the UAE. financial market. It also demonstrates the clear goal of bringing together like minds to find new financial solutions and to strengthen joint efforts against illicit financial activities. ”

