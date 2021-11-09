Judge rejects Trump’s emergency motion to protect records sought by Jan.6 committee





WASHINGTON A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to prevent the National Archives from releasing documents requested by the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump filed a lawsuit last month to block the cases, but that case is still ongoing. Trump filed an emergency motion on Monday evening, asking U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan for the District of Columbia to grant a stay of the case pending appeal or injunction administrative. Chutkan, however, quickly rejected the request on Tuesday, calling the move premature.

The judge explained that she had not yet rendered a decision in the case and that she would only consider a stay motion after rendering a final judgment. During oral argument earlier this month, she seemed skeptical of Trump’s request.

In the 14-page brief that Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall filed on behalf of the former presidents, it says the National Archives and Records Administration is expected to produce documents for the Jan.6 committee on Friday. Binnall argued that this would happen before the judicial review was completed and before President Trump had a chance to be fully and fairly heard.

Trump sued the National Archives and House committee last month, arguing that lawmakers’ subpoena for documents was invalid because the committee has no investigative powers and because Trump asserted privilege executive on files.

The White House, however, rejected Trump’s attempt to assert executive privilege. White House attorney Dana Remus previously said the documents “shed light on the events at the White House on and around January 6, and focused on the need for the select committee to understand the underlying facts. behind the most serious attack on federal government operations since the War. “

In Monday’s emergency request, Binnall said the case should be decided after careful but swift consideration in accordance with the Americas’ judicial review process, both in this Court and on appeal, and not by a race against the watch.

He also said that if the judge refused to grant a preliminary injunction, Trump would quickly appeal.

Earlier Monday, the Jan.6 committee subpoenaed six former Trump administration or campaign aides who supported Trump’s “big lie” about stealing the 2020 presidential election.

