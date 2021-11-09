On January 6, panel subpoena 6 other Trump associates in investigation





Expanding its investigation further, the US House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill issued subpoenas to six other associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to cancel his defeat in the 2020 election.

Committee chairman, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the panel was demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who attended a war room before headquarters and developed a strategy on how to stop Joe’s certification. Bidens victory.

Thompson said the committee issued new subpoenas to Bill Stepien, director of the Trumps 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, senior campaign advisor; Angela McCallum, National Campaign Executive Assistant; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former Trump national security adviser who spoke with Trump before the insurgency; and Bernard Kerik, who the committee said paid for the hotel rooms that served as command centers before January 6.

In the days leading up to the January 6 attack, former allies and advisers closest to the president waged a campaign of disinformation about the elections and planned ways to stop the Electoral College’s vote count, ”he said. Thompson said. “The select committee needs to know all the details of their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and Congress, what ties they had to the rallies that turned into a riot and who paid for it all. ”

The subpoenas come after the panel has already demanded documents and testimony from several other Trump advisers, some who cooperated and others not. The House voted last month to despise longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after refusing to comply with his subpoena. Trump himself is fighting the investigation in court.

Rioters who fiercely repelled police to enter the Capitol and interrupt the electoral count have repeated Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud, and the committee says the six newly subpoenaed witnesses helped amplify the misinformation in the days leading up to the attack. Trump’s false claims came as election officials and courts across the country verified Biden’s victory, and as his own attorney general said there was no significant evidence of fraud.

Thompson says in letters to Trump associates that the panel found credible evidence of their involvement in the former president’s efforts to overturn the election and cites the means by which they individually tried to advance his cause.

In Stepien’s subpoena, Thompson cites testimony from an anonymous witness as saying he oversaw the conversion of Trump’s presidential campaign into a Stop the Steal effort. In letters to Miller and McCallum, Thompson cites specific efforts to spread the false allegations, including a phone call from McCallum to an unidentified Michigan state lawmaker asking if the Trump campaign could count on them and urging the no one to lobby for the appointment of a new state. voters.

Thompson detailed several efforts by Eastman, a lawyer and professor, to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to try to overturn the election while he presided over the certification of Congress a power that Pence did not legally have. Thompson also cites Eastman’s outreach to states, including a briefing to state lawmakers, and his participation in the so-called War Room at the Willard Hotel where he, Bannon, Kerik and others strategized before the siege on how to reverse Trump’s defeat.

Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who was pardoned by Trump after serving jail time on tax evasion and other charges, responded to his subpoena with a lengthy statement Monday evening. He said he was not hired to subvert the will of the people, but only to examine the integrity of the process and that after the elections he was focused on finding evidence, ”not on relationships. public.

As for the events of January 6, I was not involved, he said.

Others contacted by the Associated Press did not respond to requests for comment.

In the letter to Flynn, the former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was also pardoned by Trump Thompson cited a December Oval Office meeting with the president of the era. Citing media reports, Thompson said Flynn and other attendees discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain emergency security powers and the continued message that the November 2020 elections were marred by widespread fraud.

The panel is working with other advisers close to Trump to obtain testimony, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and administrative assistants Kashyap Patel and Dan Scavino. Committee members said they had spoken to these witnesses, but could also charge them with contempt if they failed to comply soon.

Trump’s own opposition has prompted some of his advisers, including Bannon, to say they cannot speak publicly about their roles. Former president’s lawsuit argues he can assert executive privilege, or a presidential claim to keep certain information private, in an attempt to prevent the government from disclosing a slice of internal White House documents to the panel . The committee argued that the privilege does not apply.

President Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all documents requested by the committee, citing panels needed to investigate the violent attack.

In his subpoena to Eastman, Thompson sought to preemptively attack any solicitor-client privilege he might attempt to cite to avoid testifying. The letter stated that Eastman had already made numerous public comments “regarding his legal advice and direct discussions with Trump.

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who aligned with Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as other department heads pushed back, appeared for a deposition on Friday but refused to cooperate, presenting to the committee a letter saying he would not answer questions based on Trumps privilege claims, including in the pending case.

Thompson later said he rejected the claims of privilege and that Clark had very little time to reconsider and cooperate.

The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people in government, social media and law enforcement, including former Trump aides who have cooperated. The panel subpoenaed more than 20 witnesses in total, and most of them, including several associates who helped plan the massive Stop the Steal rally on the morning of the 6th, have indicated they will cooperate.

