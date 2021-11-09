Beginning of ceasefire between Pakistan and banned extremist group TTP





A temporary ceasefire between the Pakistani government and the forbidden Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has come into effect as the two sides advance talks for a possible deal ending 14 years of conflict.

The month-long ceasefire with the TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, went into effect on November 9, just hours after it was announced.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said talks with the TTP were ongoing and the ceasefire could be extended depending on the progress of the talks.

The talks will focus on state sovereignty, national security, peace, social and economic stability in the affected regions, Chaudhry said on November 8.

Chaudhry added that the new Afghan Taliban leadership played a role in facilitating the talks.

No further details on the talks were provided.

The TTP is a militant group separate from the Afghan Taliban, which overthrew the West-backed government in Kabul in mid-August.

However, Pakistani militant groups are often linked with those across the border in Afghanistan, and the TTP follows the same hard-line Sunni Islam as its Afghan counterparts.

In a statement, TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani confirmed that the ceasefire beginning on November 9 will remain in effect until December 9, during which time the two sides will form a committee to continue talks.

He said the two sides would respect the ceasefire and that the Afghan Taliban were helping in mediation.

The development comes just over a month after Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government was holding talks with Pakistani Taliban factions to end years of activism.

“There are different groups that form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So we are in talks with them. It is a process of reconciliation,” Khan told Turkish TV station. TRT World October 1.

Tens of thousands of Pakistani civilians and security forces have been killed in TTP bombings, suicide bombings and shootings in a bitter conflict that has sparked mixed emotions over the prospect of peace with the group. notorious activist. Some Pakistani officials have accused the TTP of playing a role in the 2007 assassination of the leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of the opposition PPP and son of the assassinated former prime minister, denounced the government for not informing parliament of the details of talks with the TTP.

He said the TTP killed soldiers and political leaders and was behind a 2014 assault on a military school in Peshawar, near the Afghan border, which killed at least 150 people, most of them children.

Who are they (the government) to decide to beg the TTP for talks and unilaterally engage the TTP? he said. Any policy without parliamentary approval will have no legitimacy.

In an op-ed published in the Dawn newspaper, the outlet questioned why the details of such important talks were shrouded in mystery.

It’s too serious an issue to be left for unilateral executive decision-making, Dawn wrote in the editorial. The Pakistani people are a major stakeholder in this debate – having borne the brunt of TTP activism – and they must have a say in the final decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gandhara.rferl.org/a/pakistan-tehrik-e-taliban-cease-fire/31552699.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos