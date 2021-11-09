Hterribly encouraging to find Boris Johnson treating Monday’s emergency sordid debate like the birth of a child in love. That is to say, he unfortunately washed his hair. Metaphorically, of course. I get a strong mate, after eight weeks the hair cleans itself by the energy of the prime minister.

The House of Commons is unfortunately not going to clean itself up, which makes it all the more regrettable that Johnson still feels the need to step back from his mistakes. By next year, Hell has billed the taxpayer for a full-scale Fortress of Solitude, with the only certainty locked in being that Kwasi Kwarteng will assure us that the $ 38 billion crystal cave is a non-story.

Yesterday, however, Anne-Marie Trevelyan defended the external gains. The Commerce Secretary did not believe in removing the ability to maintain lucrative consultants, she said in a meeting, because it brought wealth to the Commons. Jesus, Anne-Marie: YOU HAVE A JOB. Unlike half of the Conservative members, of course, who have three jobs. Good to know that Chris Grayling’s current performance art work takes 100,000 a year at Hutchison Ports Europe, where I imagine his advice goes to Quick one: have you thought about acquiring a few ports? It seems obvious, but I have already cracked on this front with ferries.

The latest offshoot from the WTF files is the revelation that Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox has spoken once in only one parliamentary debate since February 2020, and spent part of that year working and voting remotely from the British Virgin Islands, where he pocketed 150,000 of his 900,000 extra-parliamentary winnings for advising the government of tax havens on accusations of corruption by the Department of Foreign Affairs. I mean, just take an OnlyFans, Geoffrey. It is so much more worthy. By the way, it’s nice to remember how many people talked about the beautiful voice of this #massivelegend, when he was Attorney General for Theresa May. You can bet they are feeling pretty early now. They could ask Cox to record their greeting to their voicemail. Hes bound to be on Cameo. Indeed, it may be the next logical step in democracies that are emptying their guts: Boris Johnson loads a big one pop to jabber Build Back Birthday! for paying members of the electorate.

Surprisingly, Cox is just one part of what is turning out to be a Category 5 shit storm for Johnson. Honestly, there are too many fronts to fit in here, from Johnson’s own Byzantine arrangements to pay for gold wallpaper at 840 per roll, to the grotesque racketeering of Tory treasurers who donate 3m and reliably find each other. in the Lords. (Johnson appointed 96 peers in less than two years, meaning the Lords themselves now number almost 800 members and outnumber the entire European Parliament.)

All of this before it even got to Delyn MP Rob Roberts, who was just cleared to join the Conservative Party and sit as an independent in the House of Commons despite an investigation that revealed he had sexually harassed a junior staff member. Mind you, I really enjoyed the gentlemen across Fleet Street who pontificated in these words: can you imagine that a sexual harasser in any other workplace would just be allowed to continue working there- low ?

Yeah, guys. I can.

IN ANY EVENT. In Johnson’s absence, you might have expected the Monday debate to be opened by House Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg. However, as one of the architects of Paterson’s catastrophic amendment, Rees-Mogg was obviously seen as too much of a oratory responsibility. He and his blundering colleague, Chief Whip Mark Spencer, could instead be found sitting upside down and silent on the front bench, like Crabbe and Goyle, a pair of not very powerful men who knew their blond leader was not going to show up.

Rather, at the shipping box, the honors went by Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay, a political entity on which I find it very difficult to have an opinion in one direction or another. Since being appointed from Aether as Brexit Secretary in 2018, Barclay has somehow always seemed a fictitious minister, who only materializes as a temporary proxy the human equivalent of the apologetic parenthesis. [sorry this bit to follow later].

But look: Steve didn’t really have good material to work with and that obviously never should have been his screenplay. The bottler who should have done so had instead spent the morning in a Northumberland hospital, wading past cameras he couldn’t turn up in time. Boris Johnson is the most extraordinarily bad liar, which is really embarrassing for him considering the time he has spent practicing. I’ve heard that if you spend 10,000 hours doing something, you’re supposed to be an expert on it. In which case, Johnson should be able to compete intergalactically in that particular discipline. He should be good enough to be the Tribune of Earth in the Bullshit Games.

Instead, we found the PM lurking in a radiology department, trying to change the subject to Covid. That in itself tells you how bad things are. Change the subject to talk about something he handles as badly as Covid has the Ring of Can we talk instead about how I can’t live with 160,000 and two vacant houses ?, or Can we talk instead of how my wife is five years older than my daughter? Guess you have to admit that the quality of the white goods it’s hiding in has improved. Hes went from a refrigerator to a CT machine.

Perhaps the darkest news this week is the discovery that Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone now needs increased security following threats against her. What a moment of pause. Just two weeks ago, some members of the House of Commons were calling for the Davids Act, in memory of the brutally murdered MP David Amess, explaining that the soaring abuses against members were fueled by the internet. And yet, what is the abuse of the previously fairly anonymous Standards Commissioner fueled by, if not by extremely unnecessary and shockingly targeted attacks directed at her by some Members themselves? If only they spent a little less time on the second jobs, and a bit more considering the duties and honor of the first.

In the meantime, Johnson has reminded his MPs he is a weak man masquerading as a strong man, which is why sitting ministers are now giving quotes to the Times like: We support it as long as it is popular. As soon as it isn’t, we should get rid of it. Phew. This time may not have come. But I remember a great Hemingway line from The Sun Also Rises. How did you go bankrupt? Two ways. Little by little then suddenly.