Trump was aiming to throw his own party until he found out how much it would cost: pound





An enraged Donald Trump told the GOP leader after his election defeat that he was going to start his own political party, but backed down when he learned what it would cost him, ABC News reported on the correspondent’s next book. White House, Jonathan. Karl.

Republican Party President Ronna McDaniel apparently discovered Trump’s plan when she called him to say goodbye on his last full day as president.

It was a very unpleasant conversation, Karl wrote in Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, published next Tuesday, ABC News reported.

Trump wasn’t in the mood for gossip or nostalgic farewells, according to the book’s ABC News account. He got right to the point. He told her he was quitting the Republican Party and would start his own political party.

Since losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump wanted everyone around him to lose too, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl said in his new book.

Donald Trump Jr., who was also said to have participated in the call, relentlessly denigrated the Republican National Committee for its lack of loyalty to Trump.

Trump’s attitude was that since he lost he wanted everyone around him to suffer and lose in some sort of punishment as well, Karl wrote.

That’s what Republicans deserve for not standing up for me, Trump reportedly told McDaniel.

McDaniel warned him that such a move would ruin your legacy, but Trump apparently didn’t care.

He was concerned about the money though, and the RNC played hard on that, according to Karl.

Over the next few days, Karl wrote, McDaniel and his leadership team made it clear that if Trump left, the party would immediately stop paying the growing legal bills of a long list of lawsuits challenging Trump’s losses in multiple states.

The RNC also threatened to render Trump’s most valuable political asset worthless, Karl said, referring to the campaign list of email addresses of 40 million Trump supporters.

It was a list that Trump had used to generate money by renting it out to candidates at a high cost, according to the book. The list generated so much money that party officials estimated it to be worth around $ 100 million.

Five days after revealing he was ready to overthrow his own party, Trump said he would remain a Republican after all, Karl said.

Learn more about Karls’ book on ABC News.

