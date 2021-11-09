“L1” will no longer be the default way to select contractors for government projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticized even by his supporters and sympathizers before 2019 for being slow in economic reforms or tinkering here and there, seems to have stepped on the accelerator during his second term.

The government did not allow itself to be disturbed by the Covid-19 crisis and saw it as an opportunity to step up the pace of reforms. Perhaps the idea was to build a solid foundation during the global downturn so that the economy could run at full speed when things returned to normal.

Although the Modi government was very loud in announcing all the key reforms, it went quietly while executing one of the most important of them. On October 29, the Public Procurement Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a notice issuing general instructions to fundamentally reform the Centre’s public procurement process.

The cheapest selection method, commonly referred to as L1, will no longer be the default method for selecting contractors for government projects through the tendering process. Industry as well as experts have sharply criticized the L1 process which has been repeatedly called the scourge of government procurement in the country, accused of compromising quality because the entities that bid the cheapest end up winning the project and repeatedly delivering sub-a standard product or service or even failing to complete the job on time resulting in long delays, cancellation and re-bidding, costing the company dearly. Chessboard.

The Economic Survey had also pleaded for this reform. In the chapter Process Reforms: Enabling Uncertainty Decision Making in Volume 1, he noted that the L1 method has persisted because it is seen as a regulatory mechanism by default.

No decision-maker wants to exercise his or her discretion for fear of being questioned in the future. This criterion may seem simple and quantifiable, however, in a complex world where it is not always possible to define everything in the pre-purchase process, it is advisable to leave some discretion to the administrators while maintaining sufficient transparency and active supervision. , had indicated the Economic Survey.

With revised guidelines, this can all become history now.

Ultimately !! L1 (lowest cost) dismantled as tender format ONLY. The government procurement guidelines of October 29 now allow all non-standard work to be bid on the QCBS method – that is, a combination of technical and quality scores. The weight of non-financial ratings cannot> 30%. Major reform !, (sic) infrastructure expert Vinayak Chatterjee tweeted celebrate the move.

But it is not only the L1 method that has been revamped, but other important aspects of procurement that have been changed which, if followed in letter and in spirit, will greatly improve performance. business environment, at least as far as government-related work is concerned.

The five major changes in the latest general instructions are as follows:

First, government entities are now allowed to use Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) for works procurement provided that it is quality driven procurement (QOP) and for services other than consultancy if the value of the procurement does not exceed Rs 10 crores. The weighting of non-financial parameters must be less than 30 percent.

Many would be disappointed with this cap as the majority weight is still given to cost, but it’s still a big step in the right direction and the upper limit can be relaxed later. Ditto for Rs 10 crore limit for non-financial transactions. The amount is too small considering the usual size of contracts these days, but it’s a bit of a quibble.

Previously, the government could only use QCBS for advisory services and special projects. Now this would become the standard method for all non-standard jobs where quality is a concern.

Since only QOP projects can be tendered through the QCBS, central public sector ministries, departments or companies will have to set up a special technical committee that will include experts from the works that are the subject of the contract. , procurement, financial management, etc. and this committee will declare some supply as QOP.

A purchase should only be declared as a QOP if there is sufficient justification in terms of added value or improved delivery or paramount importance of quality, the instruction says.

Second, the revised guidelines undermined the common practice of rejecting a single bid by procuring entities in open tenders. It has become a practice among some contracting entities to systematically assume that open tenders which result in one-off tenders are not acceptable and to opt for re-tendering as a safe course of action. This is not correct, the instructions say.

The absence of competition will not be determined solely on the basis of the number of bidders. Even when only one bid is submitted, the process should be considered valid provided that the contract has been satisfactorily advertised and sufficient time has been allowed for the submission of bids that the qualification criteria are not met. not unduly restrictive and that the prices are reasonable in relation to market values, the general state instructions.

The government gave three reasons for this. The call for tenders has a cost which weighs on the finances. More importantly, this results in a delay in the execution of the work, resulting in a delay in achieving the objective for which the purchase is being made “the cost to the agencies.

The third major change concerns payment to suppliers. The guidelines recognize that late payments to contractors lead to delays in project execution, cost overruns and litigation. for that payments of at least 75 percent of the invoice from the qualifying current account / installment payment must be made within 10 working days of the submission of the invoice by the contractors and even the remaining payment must be made within 28 working days following submission of the invoice. And if there is a delay beyond 30 working days, there is a provision under which contractors can be paid interest on the amount owed.

This time-bound payment schedule and declaring a kind of self-punishment for breaching the contract, the government has shown just how serious it is to improve the ease of doing business. This should inspire immense confidence in the industry.

Fourth, the government has noted a big flaw in the way its entities operate when it comes to disputes with contractors. Whenever there is a ruling against it, the default operating mode is to appeal and challenge the decision. Of course, in most cases the end result doesn’t change and the government ends up wasting valuable time and resources. If the latest guidelines are implemented, that will change as well.

In such cases, the amount becomes payable with interest, at a rate which is often much higher than the cost of government funds. This translates into huge financial losses for the government. Overall, therefore, it is in the public interest to take the risk of paying a substantial part of the award amount subject to the outcome of the litigation, even if in a few rare cases of insolvency etc. the recovery of the amount in the event of success can become difficult, specifies the notification.

The latest instructions state that “the decision to appeal should not be taken routinely, but only when the case is genuinely worth appealing and there is a good chance of winning in court / tribunal superior”.

In the future, procuring entities that have lost a case will need to set up a special board / committee to consider the case before an appeal is filed against an order and only after considering both the merits legal and practical chances of success and having considered the cost of, and resulting from litigation / appeal / other litigation, as the case may be, it is satisfied that such litigation / appeal / other litigation cost is likely to be financially advantageous over accepting the arbitration / tribunal award, the appeal can be filed.

It is an open secret that the government is the country’s biggest litigator. It has taken a big step in reducing the burden at least in procurement related disputes.

Fifth, even for consulting services, the revised guidelines provided an additional procurement method outside of L1, single source selection and QCBS. Contracting bodies will also be able to use a fixed budget-based selection for consultant proposals, which allows them to specify a specific budget as the cost of the consultancy services in the tender document itself.