Xis’ common prosperity push stirs fears: The Tribune India
President, Center for China Analysis and Strategy
Since Chinese President Xi Jinping mentioned “common prosperity” in a speech on August 17, it has become a buzzword in the People’s Republic of China. Jinping would have had in mind resentment against Chinese private billionaire entrepreneurs, the constantly widening income disparities, and the growing urban-rural income gap, which could potentially undermine the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP ). It would also be part of Xi Jinping’s efforts to strengthen his position ahead of the 20th Party Congress scheduled for late next year. However, it did generate unwanted effects.
Forbes revealed last month that mainland China has $ 626 billionaires, the second highest number in the world, and that in 2020, the richest 1% of Chinese held 30.6% of the country’s wealth! Chinese official statistics reveal that China’s Gini coefficient (a measure of inequality that ranges from 0 to 1) has reached 0.47. Accentuated by the rise in the cost of living, unemployment and the culture of work from 9 am to 9 pm six days a week, inequalities have triggered the social phenomenon of tang ping, or “lie flat”, among young people. Chinese graduates, who say they are giving up because efforts are futile because better opportunities are out of reach. CCP officials are concerned about the deleterious effects of the phenomenon on society, on the country’s workforce and manufacturing capacity, and about additional pressure on the already overburdened public treasury.
The term “common prosperity” has given rise to doubts and fear. Ordinary Chinese people would have welcomed Xi Jinping’s announcement, but CCP officials, private entrepreneurs and academics fear going back to Mao’s time.
Prominent Chinese economists like Vice President of People’s University Liu Yuanchun have warned that the new regulatory measures are not conducive to economic development. Zhang Weiying, professor of economics at Peking University, bluntly pointed out that the slogan “common prosperity” indicates a loss of confidence in the market and that “the introduction of more and more interventions in the market does not will only lead China to common poverty ”. Former People’s Bank of China adviser Li Daokui was also critical. He told Nikkei Asia (September 29): “We must be vigilant that common prosperity does not become a big leap forward or something that harms development.” The ongoing crackdown on prominent Chinese billionaire private entrepreneurs has not helped.
“Ultra-leftists” and others, including Jinping supporters like Hu Xijin, the nationalist editor of the Global Times, have joined the debate around “common prosperity.” Li Guangman, former editor of the Central China Electric Power News, which closed in 2013, posted articles on WeChat on August 28 and October 9, praising “common prosperity.” Indicating apparent official endorsement, these were quickly reprinted by major Chinese official media. He claimed that a “profound transformation” was taking place in China and “it is changing our society, our thoughts, our concepts and our lives and it will not be stopped by the will of certain people or groups with special interests.”
He called for tougher policies against “unregulated” capitalism. Hu Xijin responded, warning against creating “confusion and panic.” A number of academics have written articles in national newspapers justifying “common prosperity”.
On September 19, Cai Fang, former vice president and professor at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, explained that “common prosperity” is not a new concept and is compatible with reform policies. He argued that he appeared in documents aimed at building “a socialist market economy” during the tenures of Deng Xiaoping and Xi Jinping. Highlighting the worsening of income inequalities and the increase in the Gini coefficient, he asserted that “common prosperity” comes at the right time. This would push the low income group towards the middle income group and build a welfare society by 2020 and a modern socialist country by 2049.
The vigorous debate within the CCP also began to have an impact on politics. Wanting to reduce speculation and make life easier for middle-class families, Jinping had backed the proposal for a national property tax, saying “Housing is for living, not for speculating.” Sensitive to popular criticism, however, the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPCSC) authorized the State Council on October 23 to conduct land tax pilot projects in some areas for at least five years and the member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Vice Premier Han Zheng cut spending. plans for 30 pilots to just 10 cities.
Vice Premier Liu He, one of Xi Jinping’s closest confidants and chief economic adviser, also sought to reassure the Chinese private sector. At a conference on September 6, he said that “China’s policy of supporting the development of the private economy remains unchanged. There is no change now, and there will be no change in the future.
Xi Jinping also sought to allay concerns and explain that it was not about causing “common poverty”. The CCP’s leading academic journal Qiu Shi (October 15) published an article by Xi Jinping titled “Solidly Promoting Common Prosperity,” where he stressed that poverty is not socialism and that common prosperity and coordinated regional development have received greater attention since the 18th Party Congress. in 2012.
Noting the existence of urban-rural and income inequalities, he said that “common prosperity is the essential condition of socialism and an important feature of Chinese-style modernization.” He said that was the goal for the middle of this century!
Intended to consolidate its position in the run-up to the 20th Party Congress, Xi Jinping’s remarks on “common prosperity” have on the contrary fueled fears of a return to the era of the Cultural Revolution. This sparked an internal party debate, which spilled over into China’s official media. Xi Jinping still seems to have a firm grip on the CCP, but the debates confirm that sections of the party are unhappy, thus introducing some political uncertainty until the party congress.
