Menpora Amali ensures that President Jokowi attends the closing of Peparnas XVI Papua

Jayapura: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI), Zainudin Amali assured that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will officially close the XVI Papua National Paralympic Week 2021 (Peparnas) at the Mandala Jayapura stadium, November 13. 2021.
“Mr. President Joko Widodo will be present to shut down Peparnas immediately,” Menpora Amali said during a press statement to the media team at the Swiss Bell Papua hotel on Tuesday 9/11 on the night of WIT .
Menpora Amali explained that before shutting down Peparnas he would review matches on sports venues and award medals to champions as he did during XX National Sports Week (PON) some time ago. .
During the PON, President Jokowi reviewed the Wushu Sports Competition at Hiad Sai Sports Center (GOR) Merauke Regency in Papua.
“When PON, the president went to the Wushu site in Merauke because his schedule that morning was to be in Merauke and there were other activities outside of PON’s activities. President of PON therefore continued to visit the site to perform the match in Peparnas and later the committee will prepare it, ”he said.
Menpora Amali also explained the reason why President Jokowi was not present at the opening of Peparnas XVI on November 5, 2021 at Mandala Jayapura Stadium and was represented by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. According to him, Jokowi was currently in quarantine because he had just returned from a working stay abroad.
“Mr. President at the time of its opening after a visit abroad and had to be quarantined. If he had not had to quarantine, he might have opened it,” he said. -he declares.
According to him, he had already told Jokowi that the Papuan people and the committee wanted him to attend the national tournament.
“He said, I’ll try to see the time later and because it’s possible at the time of closing, he was present at the closing. I think that’s a normal thing, there is nothing strange, why is it the vice president shutting down the The president. I think it’s normal and the president, Pak Jokowi, we know people who are not so formal, but because the situation l ‘requires quarantine from abroad, it must be quarantined and must comply, “he said.
Meanwhile, Menpora Amali assessed that the implementation of Peparnas XVI had gone smoothly until the fourth day since it opened on November 5, 2021. “Overall, the implementation of Peparnas is proceeding smoothly. clashes. Although there are a few issues, they have been resolved, ”Menpora Amali said.
However, Menpora Amali admitted that there were small issues that arose during this national multisport disability event. However, the problems that arose did not prevent the implementation of the activities.
“I don’t think it’s right here, nowhere. Every event like this and involves a lot of people, there are things that are considered missing, but the grand committee and the NPCs will take care of it immediately and will finish it as well as the competition in all the sites will not be disturbed ”, explained the Minister of Youth and Sports Amali.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Amali also wants the holding of matches at all sports venues to go smoothly and safely until the closing ceremony which will be attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
“Because if there is a significant disruption and the match stops, it will create a bad record for the whole organization. Until today, I think the event is still going without clashes and with achievements, “he said.
According to him, this time Peparnas XVI also achieved a number of records in several sports, this shows that the implementation of Peparnas is not inferior to the PON achievements that took place some time ago.
“I think this is an exciting thing for all of us. I hope that until the end of the match on November 13 there will still be records broken by the athletes participating in Peparnas XVI,” he said. hoped for. (of)
