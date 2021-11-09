DNA Exclusive: Is Pakistan Heading For A Coup? Pak Army’s love lost for Prime Minister Imran Khan? Analysis | World news





New Delhi: The first coup in Pakistan only took place after a few years of independence. Now the same can happen again. The Pakistani military is now disillusioned with Prime Minister Imran Khan and could possibly act against his government.

Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary explained on Tuesday (November 9th) that the Pakistani government is on the verge of collapse due to several factors.

The three main reasons for the possible fall of the Pak government are:

1. Imran Khan’s relations with the Pakistani army have deteriorated considerably.

2. The Pakistani government has bowed to radical Islamic organizations.

3. The Pakistani economy is in the throes of inflation at its peak.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum has been appointed the new head of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. In Pakistan, the ISI, along with the military, makes most of the important decisions.

Imran Khan would not be satisfied with the appointment of Nadeem Anjum who replaced former Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. Hameed is considered very close to Khan. He played a big role in helping Imran Khan’s party win the 2018 election.

Next year, Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire and elections will be held in Pakistan in 2023. Imran Khan wanted Faiz Hameed to be the new army chief so he could be there. ‘help win the elections. But the Pakistani army was not ready for it, thus rendering Khan’s plan unnecessary.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has also bowed to the radical organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). It is the same organization which, a few months ago, had organized a massive demonstration against France in the streets of Lahore because of the caricature of the Prophet Muhammad.

Instead of taking strict action against this radical organization, the government bowed to it. More than two thousand of his supporters have been released from prison and the ban has also been lifted.

The third reason for the possible fall of the Pak government is the growing inflation in the country. The prices of sugar, gasoline and electricity have skyrocketed. Inflation is expected to increase further over the next 6 months. It is believed that all of these factors together can destabilize Imran Khan’s government.

Pakistan’s history shows that whenever there is political instability, the military has the opportunity to carry out a coup. For example, when there was a coup in Pakistan for the first time in 1958, the country’s military encouraged protests against the government of the day and under the guise of it, the chief of the then Pakistani army, General Ayub Khan became the new president of the country.

The same happened in 1977 when the head of the Pakistani army, General Zia-ul-Haq, toppled Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto amid ongoing protests against the government.

Likewise, in 1999, when Pakistan lost the Kargil War to India, General Pervez Musharraf, then head of the army, overthrew the government of Nawaz Sharif and became the new president.

It is possible that this time also the Pakistani army is planning to do something similar. Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bawaja would surely like to do so as his term is due to end next year, after which he could only remain in power through a coup.

