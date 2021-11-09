Sachin Tendulkar among the 50 most influential people on Twitter; Spot n ° 2 for PM Modi bags: Research





India, first published Nov 9, 2021, 23:28 IST

It has been eight years since batting legend Sachin Tendulkar retired from the game of cricket. However, this sports icon continues to hold a special place in the hearts of every Indian. Sachin Tendulkar’s unparalleled legacy in cricket and his contribution to sport, education and health after retirement made him one of the 50 Most Influential People on Twitter in 2021. The ‘God’ Cricket, who has 36.2 million Twitter followers, was named to a list dominated by American singer Taylor Swift, followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in second place. According to an annual survey conducted by Brandwatch, an intelligence firm, former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar was placed in 35th place. His rank is higher than wrestling superstar and legendary actor Dwayne Johnson, Oscar-winning Hollywood icon Leonardo Di Caprio and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, among others. Also Read: Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar: Favorite Pastimes of India’s 7 Cricketers Brandwatch Research announces Sachin Tendulkar’s work to improve the lives of the less fortunate and mentions his successful association with UNICEF. Remember that the association of the Master Blaster with the United Nations goes back more than a decade. He was also appointed Global Ambassador for South Asia in 2013. “ Research noted that the batting maestro’s efforts to voice his opinion and fight for good causes, especially in areas related to sports, health and children’s education, had inspired millions of his fans. to follow his work. It also highlights Sachin Tendulkar’s efforts in partnering with brands to be the face of impactful campaigns. The legendary drummer, who set several records during his long career – some of which may never be broken, was also a Member of Parliament for the Rajya Sabha. Throughout his career and after his retirement, Sachin Tendulkar has supported several initiatives not only in urban but also rural India. The Master Blaster adopted two villages under the Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana – Puttamraju Kandriga near Gudur in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. These villages have an appropriate drinking water pipeline. They are also alcohol free and open defecation free. PM Narendra Modi ranked 2nd of 50 most influential people on Twitter for 2021 After rising to the top of the Global Leader Approval Rating with a score of 70% published by Morning Consult, the name of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter for this year is not A suprise. With 72.5 million subscribers on the microblogging social media platform, PM Modi came in second in the Brandwatch search list. Narendra Modi is at his peak of gaining international recognition and praise on Twitter. In the recently released World Leaders Approval Rankings, Prime Minister Modi overtook US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others. Last updated on November 9, 2021, 23:30 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/top-stories/sachin-tendulkar-among-50-most-influential-people-on-twitter-for-2021-pm-narendra-modi-bags-second-spot-brandwatch-research-r2bgkr

