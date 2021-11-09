Donald Trump speaks for the first time on the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ meme





Donald Trump has spoken of the chant “Come on Brandon” and his predecessor “F ** k Joe Biden,” which have become popular slogans for conservative figures in recent months, saying he prefers the explicit version criticizing the current president.

Trump spoke about chants that have frequently erupted in sports areas and other public events since September when he appeared at The America First Policy Institute event at his Mar-a-Lago, Fla. Resort on November 5.

As reported by Page Six, a chant of “let’s go Brandon” began to echo through the crowd. In response, Trump said, “I still like the first sentence one way or another. It’s more specific.”

This is the first time Trump has personally spoken publicly about chants criticizing the president.

The song “let’s go Brandon” is a less obscene version of the song “f ** k Joe Biden” that had already erupted across the country.

Its origins come from NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast, claiming on air that part of the crowd at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama chanted “Come on Brandon” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after his victory, instead of ” f ** k Joe Biden. “

Conservative figures and Trump supporters then began chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” instead, the phrase becoming so popular that Trump’s campaign team even started selling “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirts on their back. Save America PAC website.

Speaking of Stavast’s original comments, Trump said: “I still didn’t get it, was this attractive young reporter trying to cover herself? Or was she nice? Did she not get it What was going on? She works for NBC, so it’s about 94% sure that she knew exactly what she was doing.

“Either way, well, Brandon’s become a big star. Nobody’s ever heard of this guy. Now. He’s one of the biggest stars. Nobody’s ever heard of the story. of Brandon, ”added Trump.

Elsewhere during the event, Trump strongly criticized the man who beat him in the 2020 election, describing Biden’s planned withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in late August as the “most embarrassing moment,” Real reported. Clear Politics.

Trump also referred to unsubstantiated claims that Biden had a “bathroom accident” before a meeting with Pope Francis in Rome in late October.

The rumor, which was pushed by former Republican Party of Nevada President Amy Tarkanian, was called “false” by fact-checking website Snopes.

“You just saw what happened to Joe Biden during his struggles in Europe. It wasn’t good,” Trump said.

“He went to see the Pope. He was, uh… a little late. What the hell happened to him? Does anyone know what happened?

Donald Trump spoke of the chant “let’s go Brandon”, saying he preferred the explicit version criticizing President Joe Biden. Mario Tama L Michael Zarrili / Getty Images

