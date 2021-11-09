Shaukat Tarin Says Information Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Plan to Call IMF Chief “Unfounded”





Prime Minister’s Finance and Income Advisor Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday refuted reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering seeking help from the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume a 6-month loan program. billions of dollars.

On November 11, a local news publication reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan had abandoned plans to phone the IMF Managing Director, which the government allegedly spent last week asking for intervention by the authorities to suppress the obstacles to relaunching the business.

Tarin said that “Kamyab Jawan media reporters asked about the Prime Minister’s call for [the] head of the IMF. My response was that the negotiations are at an advanced stage and there is no need to [a] call.”

The prime minister’s aide who took to Twitter today dismissed the news, calling it “flawed and groundless.”

“Phone [a] proposal was never under consideration, ”he added.

Sources reveal that the IMF’s Executive Board will approve the approval of the agreement at the staff level and these two important departments.

The revival of the IMF’s $ 6 billion stalled program for Pakistan depends on stamped approval from the two IMF departments known as the Strategy, Policy and Review Department (SPRD) and of the Legal Department.

The IMF’s SPRD is known for its policing role among Fund staff. The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir, had also served in this department during his career at the IMF.

According to the report, Baqir knew how the SPRD and the Legal Department handle cases before sending them to the IMF Executive Board.

There is no need to call the managing director of the IMF, the prime minister’s finance adviser Shaukat Tarin said on Monday in a brief conversation, when asked if it was necessary for the Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on the Managing Director of the IMF.

Now the ball is in the IMF’s court and the two departments are currently reviewing the details before granting a stamped approval, after which the staff-level agreement will be made public and submitted to the IMF Executive Board for approval. the sixth review under the extended procedure. Fund Facility (EFF), main official sources said.

The pending issue is now beyond the remit of IMF staff and the Head of Mission working in Pakistan on behalf of the IMF. According to the report, all issues with both have been reported and everyone is just waiting for Board approval. If these two departments have not cleared the loan, the approval of the sixth review may take longer to reach a settlement.

It is relevant to mention here that Tarin publicly stated last week that the IMF deal was expected in a day or two but last week passed without any success.

Now, the IMF and the Ministry of Finance prefer to remain silent, knowing that both sides have done their share of work with the IMF staff reporting all the details and only waiting for these two departments to issue the authorization.

