Chinese Communist leaders start meeting expected to boost Xi Jinping’s power





Senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) began a meeting on Monday that is expected to further consolidate President Xi Jinping’s power. Some 400 members participate in the sixth plenary session of the XIX Party Central Committee which takes place over four days in Beijing. The meeting takes place behind closed doors, like all Chinese high command meetings. The state-run Xinhua News Agency said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and provided an explanation of a draft resolution on the main achievements and the cumulative historical experience of 100 years of the Party’s efforts. A man looks at books on Chinese President Xi Jinping at a bookstore in Beijing on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP The resolution will set the tone for next year’s 20th party convention, where Xi is expected to declare he will have a third term in office, solidifying his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The state press praised Xi’s leadership ahead of the meeting, and Xinhua reported that he is a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who inherits a heritage but dares to innovate, and a visionary man committed to tireless work. . Xi’s government has been marked by anti-corruption actions, repressive policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive approach to international relations. Chinese leaders attend the closing session of the National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2021. Photo: AFP He also created a cult that crushes critics and eliminates rivals and presented his own political theory, known as Xi Jinping’s Thought, to students. Chris Johnson of the Center for International Strategic Studies told the Sinocism podcast that the new resolution could be an opportunity for Xi to clean up … parts of history he doesn’t like, including the excesses of late economic reforms. 1990s. 1990s. Xi recently launched a common prosperity campaign to tackle income inequality and tighten his grip on local business giants. The Central Committee’s resolution would be the third of its kind in the history of the CCP. The first, passed under Mao in 1945, helped consolidate his authority over the party four years before he took power in China. With the second, under Deng Xiaoping in 1981, the regime adopted economic reforms and recognized the mistakes of the Mao era. In the new, Xi could indeed do to Deng what Deng did to Mao, criticizing the excesses of Deng Xiaoping’s reforms and openness policies, Johnson added. Chinese President Xi Jinping sings the national anthem with other leaders and delegates during the closing session of the National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2021. Photo: AFP It will be a year before Xi reaches a third term in Congress, which is held every five years. Xi removed term limits with a 2018 constitutional reform and has not named a clear successor, suggesting he intends to rule until at least 2027. Xi Jinping has already started to rewrite the history of the party in textbooks, universities and the press … sharply reducing his mistakes such as the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, and glorifying his work as general secretary party, said Alice Ekman of the European Union’s Institute for Security Studies. The new resolution is clearly part of Xi Jinping’s efforts to extend his presence as party leader, he added. The post-pandemic economy and the question of Taiwan – an island of democratic rule that China claims to be its own – could also be on the meeting’s agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latercera.com/mundo/noticia/lideres-comunistas-chinos-comienzan-reunion-que-debera-reforzar-el-poder-de-xi-jinping/V7CIHLNGWFDQDCWTSD4P46OGZA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos