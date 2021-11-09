Boris Johnson refuses to intervene on Geoffrey Cox Caribbean vote during lockdown

Boris Johnson declined to intervene after Tory MP Geoffrey Cox voted from the Caribbean during the lockdown, saying the controversy did not concern him.

When asked if it was appropriate that the former Attorney General had worked in the British Virgin Islands, the PM’s spokesperson said the rules were set by the Commons and not No 10.

When asked three times whether the government would ask Sir Geoffrey about its activities earlier this year, the spokesperson declined to answer.

Avoiding the question of whether his behavior was acceptable, but said: The point of view of the Premiers is that the main job of MPs is and should be to serve their constituents and represent their interests in Parliament.

They must be visible in their constituencies and available to assist voters in their constituency affairs.

If they don’t, they are not doing their job and will be rightly judged by their constituents.

The stance came as Labor called on No 10 to investigate whether the lawyer earning a million dollars was a Caribbean-based lawyer or a Tory MP.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson also said, for the first time, that he opposed an outright ban on MPs taking second jobs, having previously said it was up to the Commons to decide.

However, he declined to say what that means outright by appearing to leave open the possibility of supporting a ban on the most controversial jobs, working as a consultant or advisor.

Sir Geoffrey is at the center of the sleaze row after spending several weeks in the British Virgin Islands in April and May of this year, 4,000 miles from his constituency of Devon.

He voted by proxy, exploiting rules put in place to ensure MPs are not excluded because they have to self-isolate for catching Covid or due to medical conditions.

Equally controversially, he has spent more than 150,000 years as a lawyer advising the Caribbean tax haven on corruption charges brought by the Foreign Office.

The job has contributed over a million legal fees that QC has earned since the start of 2020 by working over 20 hours per week on top of his 81,932 salary as an MP.

Anneliese Dodds, the leader of the Labor Party, called for an investigation, calling the issue a leadership issue for the Prime Minister.

In her letter to Mr Johnson, she writes: It appears your former attorney general is taking advantage of advising an administration accused of corruption and tax evasion.

Sir Geoffrey’s behavior means it appears he would rather get rid of a tax haven than represent the interests of his constituents.

There is no indication that the lawyer broke House of Commons rules and the Prime Minister’s spokesperson insisted he could not comment on individual MPs.

He declined to comment on how one should judge whether an MP is doing his main job the time he devotes to it, or the relative income, for example, and said no new directives will be issued to the Tories.