Donald Trump 2024: Signs of an offer to return to the presidency





Donald Trump told Fox News that “a lot of people will be very happy” with his announcement of his presidential bid. Photo / Alex Brandon, AP, file

In the days following the US Congress decision to impeach Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan.6 insurgency, it seemed like the possibility of him running for president again was slim.

Eleven months later, those chances have plummeted.

Although the former president has yet to launch an official or unofficial candidacy to run in the 2024 election, this Monday saw him give the clearest indication yet that he could seek to make his return.

In an interview with Fox News, the controversial Republican confirmed that this was something to consider.

“I’m definitely thinking about it and we’ll see,” he said.

“I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and we’ll probably announce it after midterm.

“That doesn’t mean I will.

“It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made.”

Donald Trump on screen at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leaders Meeting on November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. Photo / Ellen Schmidt, Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

If Trump decides to run in 2024, he will have to win the Republican presidential nomination. Officially, the campaign for this role does not begin until after the midterm elections in the United States in November 2022.

It is not without rivals. Other Republican candidates could include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Ted Cruz, who previously attempted to run in 2016. These are some of the names Trump would need to beat to claim his party. nomination.

Related Articles

If he succeeds, there is another step: defeating the Democratic Party candidate. Given President Joe Biden’s current unpopularity, this is not a far-fetched scenario.

With the pandemic still having an impact on American citizens and the catastrophic withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan after two decades of troubling conflict, Biden’s approval ratings have steadily declined in recent months.

A recent Gallup poll put Biden’s approval rating at 42%, which is a sharp drop from the 56% he achieved in June.

President Joe Biden speaks with John Kerry, US Presidential Special Climate Envoy, during the opening session of the UN climate summit COP26. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times via AP

It was the second lowest score a president has achieved at this point in his tenure, just above Trump, who earned an approval rating of just 37% 283 days after he started his tenure.

Another searing Emerson College poll found that if the 2024 presidential election was held today, Trump would beat Biden by 45% to 43.

Half of those polled said they disapproved of the current president’s performance, with 41% approval.

Dropping Biden’s approval ratings could impact Democrats’ performance in the 2022 midterm election, which will subsequently affect how effectively they can pass bills and enact changes. important legislative.

Currently, Democrats control both the House of Representatives and the Senate, however, they could risk losing both Houses to the Republicans.

Analysis by CNN editor Chris Cillizza showed that once a president’s approval drops below 50 percent, he loses “an average of 37 seats in the House.”

Biden Approval: 48% Biden Disapproval: 52% https: //t.co/00Ev1ScCMB

– Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 8, 2021

“If Biden and the Democrats in Congress can find a way to find a compromise on the ‘hard’ infrastructure plan and social safety net legislation, then the Democrats may have an attractive set of achievements to sell to voters next November, ”Cillizza wrote, offering something of a silver lining.

Looking at Trump’s activity since leaving the White House, it is clear that he is still an influential member of the Republican Party.

While the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump following the January 6 riot, with the support of 10 Republicans, he was later acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial.

A Senate majority of 57-43 voted to condemn Trump for inciting insurgency against the US government, well below the 67 votes needed for a conviction.

This means Trump could still legally run for president in 2024.

Since avoiding conviction, the former president has remained active in his party, supporting some candidates and making enemies of others. Most recently, he backed winning Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin celebrates after defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe, supported by Donald Trump. Photo / Andrew Harnik, AP

While Trump had previously attempted to “re-establish himself in power illegitimately” and by force, retired Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio said he had since changed tack.

Retiring from politics, in part because of threats he received after supporting Trump’s impeachment in January, Gonzalez said the former president had learned from his mistakes,

“It seems to me that he evaluated what went wrong on January 6th. said Gonzalez, appearing in CNN’s documentary Trumping Democracy: An American Coup.

“And he goes methodically, state by state, to the races of, you know, the races of the State Senate to the races of the county commissioners trying to get the people that the Republicans the RINOs, in his words that have stopped that, which stopped him from stealing the elections. “

RINO – Republican in name only – was previously a derogatory term used to refer to insufficiently conservative Republicans. It has since been used as a term for those who are not loyal enough to Trump.

Documentary host and prominent political journalist Jake Tapper also expressed fears about Trump’s likely return to politics.

One of his main concerns was that the former president would continue his rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen, fueling false allegations of voter fraud. He predicted that Trump could do so by supporting candidates who have historically supported, or are more likely to support, his attempts to undermine an election, through unfounded and bogus claims.

“People need to understand that he could and probably will try to do it again, and it won’t necessarily be violent,” Tapper told Vanity Fair.

“Next time it may be without violence, but with more success.”

President Donald Trump watches Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley speak at a 2018 campaign rally. Photo / Charlie Riedel, AP, File

If Trump were to try a second chance at the presidency, he would historically be the third former president to attempt to do so.

As the 22nd and 24th President of the United States, Grover Cleveland is the only person to have been able to serve two non-consecutive terms.

The 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, has also attempted to do something similar, but his candidacy for a third term by running against his successor, William Howard Taft.

However, as the first reality TV star to lead (and win) the presidency – which he did before becoming the first US president to be indicted and survive two impeachment charges – the actions of Trump have always been difficult to predict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/donald-trump-2024-signs-of-a-comeback-bid-for-the-presidency/XSKNHBYEOJKJSBPS3F6HNTQFSQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos