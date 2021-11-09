CM Himanta Sarma meets PM Modi, Amit Shah; PM briefs on development work, immunization in Assam





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on Tuesday. The meeting comes days after the BJP won in recent state poll results. I met the prime minister and briefed him on the political situation as well as the public order situation, Himanta said after the meeting. The CM of Assam also briefed the Prime Minister on the state of immunization in the state, as the center remains focused on the vaccination campaign in the country. I informed the Prime Minister that we have already reached around 97% vaccination for the first dose and by the end of November we will also reach 100% of the first dose of vaccination, the CM of Assam said. Himanta also said that unlike other states, Assam does not have concerns about the slow pace of vaccination in the second dose scenario. We’re in a good position and for the next 3-4 days our second dose of vaccination will be around 50% so we’re not really worried at this point, he added. The Chief Minister of Assam also briefed the Prime Minister on various development projects, including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and the Basundhara Mission Project, among others. We learn from sources that the Prime Minister appreciated the work done by the government of Assam, in particular the priority given to the ease of life of ordinary citizens and we also learn that Prime Minister Modi told the Chief Minister to become autonomous. on GST collections. It is also learned that the Chief Minister of Assam has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati, which would be completed by next year. The CM of Assam also met the Minister of the Interior of the union Amit Shah and invited the shah to come to Guwahati. I told him about the ongoing work and control of a drug threat and how we are trying to reduce pending cases with the police to zero, Sarma said during his meeting with the minister of the ‘Interior. Despite wide speculation about a possible discussion of the ULFA issue and the pending Naga deal, Sarma, who is also the head of NEDA, said that I have come here to discuss matters relating to Assam. , so no discussion has taken place during this visit so far. A long-standing demand for Assam state was met at the meeting that the chief minister of Assam held this morning with union fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya. I met Mandaviya ji in the morning for the funds for the revitalization of phases 2 and 3 of BVFCL and the evening funds were released. I will meet with him again this week for Phase 4 and if approved it will give Assam’s agricultural economy a huge boost, he said. The Chief Minister of Assam is expected to meet with Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Today’s meeting with the Prime Minister was the third meeting of the Chief Minister of Assam since taking office in May 2021. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

