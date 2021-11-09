Will the CCP meet to secure Xi Jinping’s position as Chinese Premier and his legacy on par with Mao and Deng?





The CPC plenary is expected to secure Xi Jinping’s position as Chinese premier. | Photo credit: AP, file image The Chinese Communist Party is in a key four-day conclave in Beijing Monday through Thursday. The annual conclave, also known as the plenum, is a key milestone for party secretary general and Chinese president Xi Jinping this time around, as he prepares to start a third term in 2022. The plenum is expected to ensure that its dominance remains unchallenged and cement its grip on power. On Monday, President Xi delivered an activity report on behalf of the CPC Central Committee Politburo and “explained a draft resolution on the main achievements and historical experience of the CPC’s 100-year efforts.” , according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The resolution, the third in the CCP’s 100-year history, “will strengthen unity within the party and strengthen the authority and leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its center, and determine the party’s direction for the next decades, ”according to the Xinhua news agency. The first CCP resolution was adopted by Mao Zedong in 1945 and the second by Deng Xiaoping in 1981. While Mao’s resolution established his ideology as the guiding philosophy of the party, Deng’s resolutions launched the era of economic reform. from China. Likewise, Xi hopes his resolution will have similar profound and long-term effects on the party with an authoritative conclusion on the issues and problems of history. While the key content of the resolution will hopefully be released to the public on Thursday after the conclave concludes, it’s not too hard to guess the content. He is likely to praise the party’s achievements and highlight Xi’s contributions. This sets things in motion to reestablish his status within the CCP as a “grassroots” leader. Politically, this means greater political control for Xi Jinping over the party and the country. This is important for him in the coming months, as he faces the party’s five-year convention in October 2022, in which he is expected to replace retired officials as he enters his third term for the next five years. At the previous plenum in 2016, a year before the previous CCP five-year congress, Xi Jinping was named the “grassroots” leader, placing him on par with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. As a man determined to consolidate his power since coming to power in 2012, Xi first abolished term limits, ended the collective leadership model, and has since declared the start of a “new era” for China. The resolution will likely also highlight this phase, marking the “rejuvenation” of the country. During his tenure, Xi has sought to appease questions about his politics such as that between neo-Maoists and those who favor greater reform. So much so that the CCP elites even called for an end to debates that disputed the legacies of Mao and Deng. They firmly maintained the current emphasis on party unity and ideological discipline. More importantly, they called for unconditionally following the current “grassroots” leader, in this case Xi Jinping. With this, Xi is expected to create a legacy on par with Mao and Deng – two of the iconic leaders of Communist China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/will-the-cpc-meet-assure-xi-jinping-s-position-as-the-chinese-premier-and-legacy-at-par-with-mao-and-deng/830538

