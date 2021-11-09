Dr Oz prepares to race for Pennsylvania Senate

Renowned physician Dr Mehmet Oz is preparing to race for the Pennsylvania Senate on the Republican side, a move that would upend the contested primary and general election.

Oz, 61, has started hiring staff and reaching out to potential allies, according to influential Republicans familiar with his plans. It is not known when he plans an official announcement.

Oz, born in Cleveland, raised in Delaware and based in New Jersey, gained national attention as a guest of the Oprah Winfrey Show, where she dubbed him “America’s Doctor”, and later as the host of her own program. A political newcomer who has donated to Democrats and Republicans, Oz’s primary connection to Pennsylvania appears to be his graduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned degrees in medicine and commerce in the years. 1980. He owns a Manorand is registered to votein neighboring New Jersey and bought a vacation home in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015, according to public records. He does not own any property in Pennsylvania, at least under his own name.

A spokesperson for Oz told the Washington Free Beacon, “Since last year, Dr. Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania where he attended school and has deep family ties. Dr. Oz has been encouraged to run for the United States Senate, but is currently focusing on our show and has no ad at this time. “

Oz would join military veteran Sean Parnell and business leader Jeff Bartos, among others, in the Republican primary. State GOP leaders are also urge Pennsylvania native and Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick to jump into the race, fearing the perceived weaknesses of the current candidates could cost Republicans a winnable race. Parnell is testifying this week in a custody battle with his ex-wife that has sparked allegations he physically abused his wife and children, charges he has denied.

Cardiothoracic surgeon and director of Columbia University Integrative Medicine Center, Oz became a Fox News pillar during the coronavirus pandemic and would join the race with celebrity appeal and instant name recognition.

Political neophyte, Oz has contributed to politicians from both parties, from Republicans George W. Bush and the late Senator John McCain to Democrats John Kerry, Sherrod Brown (Ohio) and former New York Congressman Charlie Rangel, according to Federal Election. . Commission registers.

“Tuesday was a very good night, needless to say,” said a Pennsylvania-based Republican strategist, referring to the party’s strong performance in last week’s election, “but Republicans can screw it up very quickly if we propose candidates on the scene whose backgrounds will serve as fodder for the advertisements of the campaigns of October and November. Let’s not confuse Tuesday night with a coronation in the Senate. “

Critics are likely to focus not only on Oz’s fragile ties to Keystone State, but also on the quack’s quick fix solutions for everything from fat loss (raspberry ketones, green coffee beans ) longevity (red palm oil) which he sold to huge audiences amid serious and sound medical advice.

His advocacy for miracle cures is also raising concerns among senior Republicans involved in next year’s Senate races, one of whom told the Free beacon that “long trail of Oz’s problems that would be instant fodder for any Democrat running against him.”

This is the same problem that prompted a 2014 congressional investigation in the weight loss product ad, where former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill (D.) criticized her for devaluing her show, given its top-notch credentials.

“I don’t understand why you have to say that when you know it’s not true. When you have that amazing megaphone, why would you belittle your show?” she said at the time. “With power comes great responsibility.”

Oz’s ties to his family’s native Turkey are also likely to come under close scrutiny. A dual American and Turkish citizen, Oz served in the Turkish military in the 1980s and has since developed a relationship with the country’s president, strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The nature of their relationship is unclear.

Erdogan publicly accused exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in a resort in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, of orchestrating a military coup against him in 2016, a charge Gulen denied.

President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020 after former President Donald Trump narrowly won it in 2016. Popular Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s retirement next year will leave a seat vacant, and the race is now being considered. like a draw.