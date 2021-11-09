Jokowi uploads video of Youtefa Jayapura bridge, Ridwan Kamil: Still Animation





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) uploaded an animated video of the Youtefa Bridge, Jayapura, Papua to his personal Instagram social network. The video shows the beauty of the Youtefa bridge in animated form. “Spanning a beautiful bay, this bridge is a giant iron arch with a main span of 433 meters and weighs thousands of tons,” Jokowi wrote, quoted on Instagram. @jokowi, Tuesday 9 November 2021. The head of state said the bridge was built by skilled Indonesian hands in Surabaya. Then, it was dispatched to travel 3,200 kilometers for nearly a month to the east of the archipelago.





“Once installed, this bridge becomes landmark a city and become a symbol of progress in the development of a region of Indonesia. Do you know what the name of this bridge is and where is it located? “Asked Jokowi.

Jokowi’s Instagram screenshot. The question was asked by Jokowi to his followers on Instagram. The funny thing is that West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil aka Kang Emil jokingly answered the question as well. “The location is on the computer administrator sir, because it’s always lively, “replied Kang Emil. Suddenly, Ridwan Kamil’s response received various responses from Internet users. Some thought the joke was funny and some reacted negatively. “This one wants a presidential candidate,” wrote @minjntk. “Like your father, the construction is glued to the model”, wrote @Farred_Azizi. “Out-of-the-box response, cool,” wrote @selinalang. “Later if you want clarification on the podcast, uncle @mastercorbuzier yes sir “, he wrote @henkyps. “Please increase this position, Mr. President, honorable, so the minister is joking,” he wrote. @zeyfrizalswartha. “It’s different jokes governor level, lol! Entertaining and making you remember the name of the bridge “, wrote @apipchsand. Read: Andika doesn’t want to use Papua war strategy, police set best model (GIN)

