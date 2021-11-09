Owl habitat cuts by those named by Donald Trump used flawed science





Those appointed by the Trump administration have relied on flawed science to justify removing habitat protections for the endangered Northern Spotted Owl, U.S. wildlife officials said on Tuesday as they repealed a rule that would have opened millions of acres of forest in Oregon, Washington and California to potential record.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has overturned a decision made five days before Trump’s departure to dramatically reduce so-called critical spotted owl habitat. The solitary little bird has been in decline for decades as old growth forests disappear.

The Associated Press obtained details of Tuesday’s action before it went public.

Government biologists opposed the changes under Trump and warned they would put the spotted owl on the brink of extinction, documents show.

But Trump’s Home Secretary David Bernhardt and former Fish and Wildlife Service director Aurelia Skipwith dismissed those concerns, instead adopting a plan to lift restrictions on more land than even industry. wood had not wished it.

Officials have said in documents provided to AP that Bernhardt and Skipwith underestimated the threat of extinction and relied on a misinterpretation of science in making their decision.

Bernhardt defended his handling of the case, telling AP in an email that Congress had given the Home Secretary the power to exclude areas from protection.

Bernhardt said the agency’s reasonable certainty that the owl will go extinct does not match the law’s requirement that habitat must be protected lest a species becomes extirpated.

If wildlife officials want to change that standard, Bernhardt added, they should ask Congress for a change.

Any future secretary may weigh the benefit factors differently, but they cannot change the law or the legal standard, Bernhardt wrote.

Officials twice delayed changes after President Joe Biden took office and they never went into effect. This places them among many Trump-era policies overturned or rescinded by the Home Office in recent months on issues ranging from oil and gas drilling on certain public lands to bird protection at wind farms.

Democratic lawmakers in Oregon, Washington and California in February called for an investigation into the removal of spotted owl protections, citing potential scientific interference from those appointed by Trump.

Wildlife advocates, government agencies, and the lumber industry have fought for decades against the Northern Spotted Owl, which is now in rapid decline and on the brink of extinction from Washington and parts of it. Oregon.

Federal habitat protections imposed in 2012 were aimed at preventing bird extinction. They have also been blamed for a slowdown in logging which has devastated some rural communities.

Of 9.6 million acres protected (3.9 million hectares), federal officials proposed in August 2020 to remove protections for about 2%.

The lumber industry said the plan did not go far enough and called for the removal of more than 28%. In January, Skipwith abruptly changed his agency’s recommendation and went even further, telling Bernhardt that more than a third of the land protected, or nearly 3.5 million acres (1.4 million hectares ), should be excluded from protection.

The land has huge tracts of woodland and comprises 2 million acres (809,000 hectares) distributed in a checkerboard pattern in western Oregon.

Exploitation of these lands may not have immediately killed the owls immediately, they live for up to 20 years on individual territories that may extend over 10,000 acres (4,000 hectares), but they would eventually have become extinct, said Paul Henson, supervisor of Oregon Wildlife Services.

When Henson raised his concerns with his superiors last December, Skipwith ignored them.

You can’t remove more than a third of the habitat of an endangered species and not expect it to go extinct, Henson said in an interview. There wasn’t much disagreement about the science. The disagreement revolved around the extent to which this risk limits the secretary’s authority to remove habitat protections.

The forestry industry says more thinning and management of protected forests is needed to prevent the wildfires, which devastated 560 square miles (1,450 square kilometers) of Spotted Owl habitat last fall. Most of this area is no longer considered viable for birds.

Timber interests also say some of the land set aside in Tuesday’s announcement is not actually Spotted Owl habitat or is divided into plots too small to support the owl. As such, the smaller habitat designation issued under Trump was legally and scientifically valid, said NickSmith, spokesperson for the American Forest Resource Council. The group represents approximately 100 manufacturing and logging operations in five states in the western United States.

The federal government cannot set aside critical habitat unless it is habitat for the species, Smith said.

The forestry industry says the non-native great barred owl is a much greater threat than cutting down trees. Skipwith echoed this claim when she said the most effective way to preserve spotted owls was to control barred owl numbers.

The main threats facing the northern spotted owl are the barred owl and devastating forest fires, Skipwith said, adding that she used solid science to come to her conclusion. It is not a question of area; it is a question of land management.

Barred owls, native to the eastern United States, began to affect spotted owl numbers in Washington and Oregon about a decade ago, as they spread towards the west and south. The barred owl’s incursion has accelerated in recent years, putting spotted owls on a downward trajectory that could cause them to disappear from some areas within ten years, the US Department of Research biologist said. Agriculture Alan Franklin.

Since 2009, biologists have studied the impact of the barred owl retreat in areas of northern California, Oregon and Washington with the lesser spotted owl. The pilot program, which ended in August, showed that the number of spotted owls stabilized when the number of barred owls was reduced. They continued to decline in areas without samples.

The study authors cautioned that the results show that habitat protections are also essential for the survival of spotted owls.

In rejecting the Trump rule, federal officials said the dual threat of wildfires and barred owl competition underscored why more forests need protection to ensure there is enough redundancy. habitat so that a large fire does not doom the species.

A large-scale barred owl elimination program is not in place. Wildlife officials said the best science shows protecting older forests where owls nest, roost and hunt is crucial.

Owl expert RJ Gutirrez from the University of Minnesota agrees. He said the setting aside of forest habitat and the designation of the northern spotted owl as endangered in 1990 gave it a brief boost before the barred owls arrived.

Until barred owls are treated, all habitat is critical so spotted owls can find refuge from aggressive newcomers, said Gutirrez, who has spent several decades studying spotted owls along the west coast. .

Environmental groups applauded Tuesday’s decision, but expressed frustration that about 200,000 acres (about 81,000 hectares) of previously protected habitat had been excluded under a new rule released Tuesday that supersedes Trump’s.

Over the past 20 years, there has been an accelerated loss of old growth forests on public and private lands, so they have continued to lose their habitat, said Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity. Climate change adds to the threats, he said.

In December, federal officials determined that the continued decline of the Northern Spotted Owl means it deserves more critical listing as an endangered species.

The agency declined to do so immediately, saying other species were given priority. This decision is the subject of a legal challenge.

