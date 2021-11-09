Boris Johnson accused of fear of standards controversy





The Labor leader alleged the PM was seeking to devalue the rules of conduct for parliamentarians, saying he tried to end a series of governance processes when they spoke out against Tory MPs – including Mr. Johnson himself. Ministers must change their behavior to avoid sanctions for bad behavior, rather than trying to change the system, Sir Keir told MPs. Prime Minister refuses to apologize Mr Johnson declined to apologize for his handling of Mr Patersons’ case on Monday, when questioned by reporters during a visit to a Northumberland hospital. He insisted the trip was a long-standing commitment that prevented his presence at the emergency debate in London. The issue of sleazy allegations and standards reform would be taken very, very seriously, he said, but signaled his desire to end Mr Paterson’s case. Frankly, I don’t think there is much more to say about this particular case, really not, he says. The prime minister said he hoped there would be an agreement between the parties on the way forward on reforms to the scrutiny and sanctions process governing MPs – including an appeal process for very difficult cases. and very sad, like the one involving Mr. Paterson. One of the main complaints from Mr. Paterson and his allies was that he had been unable to appeal the verdict against him. Tense debate Mr Johnson’s remarks were insufficient to assuage strong feelings in the tense parliamentary debate. The Speaker of the House of Commons has expressed regret that the House of Commons has not been at its best in dealing with the issue of standards over the past week, which he called a mess. Sir Lindsay Hoyle made a defense of Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary standards commissioner – imploring MPs: please don’t criticize [her]. He reminded the House that she was doing a job for which we appointed her. His warnings to deputies to mitigate political abuse by parties have gone unheeded by some. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, for the Labor Party, was berated by the President after suggesting Mr Johnson was a tin dictator. Wendy Chamberlain, for the Liberal Democrats, said the events were more reminiscent of the Moscow Duma than Westminster. Responding on behalf of the government, Mr Barclay said ministers’ attempt to tie Mr Paterson’s case to a broader reform of MPs standards last week had been a “mistake,” for which he and his fellow MPs felt a “regret”.

